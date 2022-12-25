The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 12/25/22: Grading Emma/WWE & House Of Black AEW Returns; Velveteen Dream Arrest Video; Dominik Mysterio ‘Arrested’; Roman’s WrestleMania Opponents; Favorites: 80’s & 90’s TV Shows, Pro Wrestling Monsters.. Christmas Food & More

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (12/25/22) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

DT’s near perfect WrestleMania 39 that leads to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins receiving WWE & Universal Championships against Roman Reigns

Grading Emma’s first 60 days after WWE return & House Of Black’s first 30 days of their AEW return

Which event will The Bloodline turn on Sami Zayn: Raw, SmackDown or Premium Live Event (PLE)?

Explaining in detail how podcasters get flagged on YouTube for certain WWE and AEW content

Latest excuse for stagnant AEW Dynamite ratings: Rapid cord cutting of viewers possessing Nielsen Boxes?!

Where AEW went wrong with The Elite vs Death Triangle ‘Best of 7 Series’ for AEW Trios Tag Team Championships

Main reasons why pro wrestling doesn’t hold many events anymore during Christmas holiday

Feedback from DT’s rant on Matt Riddle’s choice of women in 2022 (from 12/24/22 DT Show)

Addressing reports WWE threaten to fire D-Von Dudley over recent ECW reunion themed indy event

If on a date, do you tell your date if they have something dangling from their nose?

Looking back at the mid 1990’s and downloading XXX pics from a 28.8Kbps Modem

DT’s step by step details on making the ultimate Godfather Italian Hero Sandwich

DT Favorites: TV shows from 80’s and 90’s.. Christmas movie.. Superhero.. Pro wrestling monster

Plus: Velveteen Dream arrest video.. Rumor Killer: Dominik Mysterio arrested.. Watching Chris Benoit matches in 2022.. Deli Man 2023 return?.. Kane / Hollywood.. DT’s Christmas Dinner menu (Video).. KFC vs McDonalds

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Live Chat and SuperChat are answered all throughout the show. SuperChats are not required but are appreciated and always given priority attention. Happy Holidays everyone!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP46) 12/25/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP46) 12/25/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP46) 12/25/2022