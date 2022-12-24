Tags
The Don Tony Show 12/24/22: Matt Riddle vs XXX Dumpster Fires & Wild Accusations Made; Lana On WWE Return Of Rusev Day; Wacky Eric Young/Uncle Howdy Rumor; House Of Black Already Buried; Vince McMahon News
The Don Tony Show (12/24/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Matt Riddle posts positive status update with his new girlfriend while several scorned ex-girlfriends plea for his demise.
- Bro wants to be an Adult XXX film star after WWE?! A dive into numerous Matt Riddle dumpster fires lit by several women in the adult film industry and wild accusations made by some
- Ticket sales for 12/30/22 WWE SmackDown doubled following John Cena announcement
- Revealed: Identities of the Camerman Bray Wyatt attacked on WWE SmackDown AND the wrestler who with Parker Boudreaux attacked Ketih Lee on AEW Dynamite
- WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 12/23/22 quick recap & results
- AEW already positioning House Of Black back into mediocrity
- Addressing wacky reports that Eric Young will return to WWE as Uncle Howdy
- Lana believes Miro will eventually return to WWE which doesn’t please the Elite EVPs & dirtsheet media
- Funny tidbit about latest ‘Sasha Banks currently in Japan’ & ‘WWE releases Sasha Banks’ news reports
- Vince McMahon considering a financial settlement with Rita Marie Chatterton & unnamed CA spa employee?
- List of top AEW stars & Hall of Famers who declined to participate in Vice junk piece on Vince McMahon
🎄’Miro Christmas’ everyone! Make sure to ‘Redeem’ any Gift Cards you receive! 🎄
====
=================
WWE SmackDown 12/23/22 Results:
- Raquel Rodriguez def Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler (Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match for SmackDown Women’s Championship)
- Rey Mysterio def Angel Garza
- The Usos (c) def Hit Row (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match)
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci (Miracle on 34th Street Fight
AEW Rampage 12/23/22 Results:
- Top Flight & AR Fox won $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale
- Jade Cargill def VertVixen
- Jeff Jarret & Jay Lethal def Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens
==================
====
