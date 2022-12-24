The Don Tony Show 12/24/22: Matt Riddle vs XXX Dumpster Fires & Wild Accusations Made; Lana On WWE Return Of Rusev Day; Wacky Eric Young/Uncle Howdy Rumor; House Of Black Already Buried; Vince McMahon News

The Don Tony Show (12/24/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Matt Riddle posts positive status update with his new girlfriend while several scorned ex-girlfriends plea for his demise.

Bro wants to be an Adult XXX film star after WWE?! A dive into numerous Matt Riddle dumpster fires lit by several women in the adult film industry and wild accusations made by some

Ticket sales for 12/30/22 WWE SmackDown doubled following John Cena announcement

Revealed: Identities of the Camerman Bray Wyatt attacked on WWE SmackDown AND the wrestler who with Parker Boudreaux attacked Ketih Lee on AEW Dynamite

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 12/23/22 quick recap & results

AEW already positioning House Of Black back into mediocrity

Addressing wacky reports that Eric Young will return to WWE as Uncle Howdy

Lana believes Miro will eventually return to WWE which doesn’t please the Elite EVPs & dirtsheet media

Funny tidbit about latest ‘Sasha Banks currently in Japan’ & ‘WWE releases Sasha Banks’ news reports

Vince McMahon considering a financial settlement with Rita Marie Chatterton & unnamed CA spa employee?

List of top AEW stars & Hall of Famers who declined to participate in Vice junk piece on Vince McMahon

🎄’Miro Christmas’ everyone! Make sure to ‘Redeem’ any Gift Cards you receive! 🎄

WWE SmackDown 12/23/22 Results:

Raquel Rodriguez def Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler (Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match for SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Rey Mysterio def Angel Garza

The Usos (c) def Hit Row (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci (Miracle on 34th Street Fight

AEW Rampage 12/23/22 Results:

Top Flight & AR Fox won $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale

Jade Cargill def VertVixen

Jeff Jarret & Jay Lethal def Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens

