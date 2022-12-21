Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 12/21/22: Keith Lee Is Rick Rossed; Ricky Starks Has Amnesia; Mandy Rose To Bank A Cool Million Since WWE Release; Toni Storm/Saraya; Action Andretti Is On Fire – Literally
Episode #156 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (12/21/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Rick Ross Drops an uncensored F-Bomb, the debut of a Tom McDonald look-a-like from WISH.com, the return of the rigged cinderblock driven into the chest of Keith Lee in a segment on AEW Dynamite that was entertaining for all the wrong reasons (pics/video)
- Mandy Rose is on her way to banking $1Million (before taxes & fees) from her FanTime page. Will this lead to others leaving? DT predicts this will ultimately change the contract structure within WWE
- Mandy Rose leads the evolution of Wrestling Diva 2.0 and why the term Diva is no longer a derogatory word.
- Making the argument why AEW should pursue Mandy Rose over Sasha Banks
- AEW Dynamite 12/21/22 quick recap & review: Starks shifted to JAS; Danielson/Page mini-feud; FTR losing streak continues; Action Andretti is on fire – literally! And Saraya/Storm to team up?
- AEW trying to make us forget Ricky Starks has another shot at AEW World Championship Title?
- Will Saraya’s mystery partner vs Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter end up being Toni Storm?
- New Day wrestling at NXT Stand & Deliver and not WrestleMania 39?
- NXT 12/20/22 quick results and TV rating (Last week’s rating: 666K)
- Dax Harwood spotted with CM Punk (pic)
=================
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 12/21/22 Results:
- The Elite def Death Triangle (No DQ: Best of 7 for AEW Tag Team Title Match / Death Triangle Leads 3-2)
- Hook def Exodus Prime
- Jon Moxley def Darius Martin
- The Gunns def FTR
- Jamie Hayter (c) def Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s Championship)
NXT 12/20/22 Results:
- Carmelo Hayes def Axiom
- Zoey Stark def Nikkita Lyons
- Kayden Carter (c) & Katana Chance (c) def Toxic Attraction and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- Elektra Lopez def Indi Hartwell
- Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre never started
- New Day (c) def Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (NXT Tag Team Championship)
