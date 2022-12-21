Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 12/21/22: Keith Lee Is Rick Rossed; Ricky Starks Has Amnesia; Mandy Rose To Bank A Cool Million Since WWE Release; Toni Storm/Saraya; Action Andretti Is On Fire – Literally

Episode #156 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (12/21/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed: Rick Ross Drops an uncensored F-Bomb, the debut of a Tom McDonald look-a-like from WISH.com, the return of the rigged cinderblock driven into the chest of Keith Lee in a segment on AEW Dynamite that was entertaining for all the wrong reasons (pics/video)

Mandy Rose is on her way to banking $1Million (before taxes & fees) from her FanTime page. Will this lead to others leaving? DT predicts this will ultimately change the contract structure within WWE

Mandy Rose leads the evolution of Wrestling Diva 2.0 and why the term Diva is no longer a derogatory word.

Making the argument why AEW should pursue Mandy Rose over Sasha Banks

AEW Dynamite 12/21/22 quick recap & review: Starks shifted to JAS; Danielson/Page mini-feud; FTR losing streak continues; Action Andretti is on fire – literally! And Saraya/Storm to team up?

AEW trying to make us forget Ricky Starks has another shot at AEW World Championship Title?

Will Saraya’s mystery partner vs Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter end up being Toni Storm?

New Day wrestling at NXT Stand & Deliver and not WrestleMania 39?

NXT 12/20/22 quick results and TV rating (Last week’s rating: 666K)

Dax Harwood spotted with CM Punk (pic) ================= CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/21/22 Episode 156 online RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/21/22 Episode 156

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/21/22 Episode 156

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 12/21/22 Episode 156 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 12/21/22 Results:

The Elite def Death Triangle (No DQ: Best of 7 for AEW Tag Team Title Match / Death Triangle Leads 3-2)

Hook def Exodus Prime

Jon Moxley def Darius Martin

The Gunns def FTR

Jamie Hayter (c) def Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s Championship)

NXT 12/20/22 Results:

Carmelo Hayes def Axiom

Zoey Stark def Nikkita Lyons

Kayden Carter (c) & Katana Chance (c) def Toxic Attraction and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Elektra Lopez def Indi Hartwell

Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre never started

New Day (c) def Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (NXT Tag Team Championship)

❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!

==================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020). By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now! =============== Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated! ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS: ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

ArOv

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

CHi IoU

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Dan Kiefer

David Park

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Dushawn Butler

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

James Gruesome

Jason Lynn

Jeffrey Collins

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Case

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Leigh Gilbery

Lyndsay Neale

Marc Israel

Marcus Brazil

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Pran Fernando

Ray Gomez

RazorbackRobb

Richard

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Sam Boone

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Seth Washington

Setor Awunyo-Akaba

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

VeteranTheory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry SPONSORS SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)