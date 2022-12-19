Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 12/19/22: The Bloodline Takes Over Raw; Alexa Bliss & Lilly Return To Dark Side; Matt Riddle Update; Bronson Reed Returns To WWE; Miro Comments On AEW Return; Snoop Dogg WWE Title Gets 24/7 Championship Treatment
WWE Raw Post Show (12/19/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Final live WWE Raw of 2022 goes out in style with a loaded fun show (Quick review)
- Alexa Bliss smashes Bianca Belair in the head with a vase and Lilly likes it! (pic)
- Bloodline giving off NWO vibes.. Another KO enemy aligns with Kevin Owens.. Bronson Reed returns..WWE gets very creative with an intergender match on Raw (12/19/22)
- Programming Reminder: 12/26/22 WWE Raw will be a ‘Best Of 2022’ Episode
- WWE announces Rollins vs Theory US Title & Alexa Bliss vs Bianca Belair Raw Women’s Title Matches for first Raw of 2023 (1/2/23)
- Matt Riddle update: Dirtsheet news retreat from original reports of failed drug test, suspension and rehab due to narcotics use. What is the truth?
- Japanese talent agency executive tweet & deletes claim Sasha Banks traveling to Japan later this week (pics)
- WWE 24/7 Title antics return in the form of Snoop Dogg’ gold plated WWE Championship (pics/video)
- WWE SmackDown 12/23/22 taping preview (non-spoiler)
- Miro comments on when he will return to AEW Television (audio)
- MJF vs Ricky Starks draws lowest quarter rating for 12/14/22 AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite 12/21/22 and NXT 12/20/22 previews
- Full ratings report: WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage 12/16/22, AEW Dynamite 12/14/22
WWE Raw Results (12/19/22):
- Street Profits def Finn Balor & Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley def Akira Tozawa
- The O.C. def Alpha Academy
- The Miz def Dexter Lumis (Winner Take All Ladder Match)
- Sami Zayn def AJ Styles
- Bayley def Becky Lynch
- Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens def The Usos
WWE Main Event Results (12/19/22)
- Mustafa Ali def Axiom
- Cedric Alexander def Andre Chase
