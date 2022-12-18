The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 12/18/22: Favorite Wrestling Moves You Hit on Your Friends; Identity Of Uncle Howdy; Mandy Rose Choosing FanTime Over WWE; Cringe Fans.. Kylie Rae / Mandela Effect

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (EP#45), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed: Six Shades Of Bray: Explaining why many in IWC got it wrong about Uncle Howdy as the alter ego of Bray Wyatt

Explaining why so many within the wrestling world are NOT outraged by Vince McMahon’s womanizing

Growing Up Don Tony: Knocking your friends unconscious with wrestling moves.. crazy gluing rubber bands on your face like Captain Lou Albano.. collecting WWF wrestling figures and Sling ‘Em Fling ‘Em Wrestling Ring in 1985.. going to MSG, ECW Arena and the Elks Lodge and doing #2 underneath a wrestling ring during an event

Should WWE reveal Matt Riddle current status (suspended?) or keep quiet & stay within storyline

Mandy Rose choosing her FanTime page over WWE contract actually makes total sense

Cringe: When wrestling fans call wrestlers by their real names solely as a protest against WWE

Honest thoughts on Jim Cornette and why regardless of his views, is still a valuable asset for wrestling

Plus: Showing love for Kevin Owens.. Personal stories involving Mick Foley and ECW Triple Threat.. AJ Styles regaining WWE Championship.. Kylie Rae / Mandela Effect.. Bryan Danielson returning to WWE and more

Plus: Serious talk on the tragic death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.. New York baseball talk.. Bodegas.. 80’s group New Edition and more (Note: Issues with show color is corrected at 13-minute mark) ====

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

