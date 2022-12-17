The Don Tony Show 12/17/22: Rita Marie & CA Woman Demand Millions From Vince McMahon; Is Uncle Howdy Really Uncle Harper? John Cena Returns To WWE Ring; Latest Sasha Banks Rumors & Mandy Rose News

The Don Tony Show (12/17/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

DT explains why The Adult Survivors Act and Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act of 2022 will cause lots of agida for Vince McMahon in 2023 and prove the ‘WWE comeback’ rumors are 100% Bullsh**

Former WWF Referee Rita Marie Chatterton demands $11.75M from Vince McMahon for alleged sexual assault in 1986

California spa employee also demanding millions from Vince McMahon for alleged sexual assault in 2011

John Cena & Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn announced for 12/30/22 WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown 12/16/22 quick recap: Uncle Howdy AND Bray Wyatt appear together? Roman Reigns & Bloodline, GUNTHER vs Ricochet for IC Title, Sky/Kai vs Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox Tag Title Match, Xia Li turns for 17th time & more

AEW Rampage 12/16/22 quick recap: Moxley vs Guevara; Britt Baker, Dustin Rhodes and Wardlow in action

WWE now selling replica Uncle Howdy replica masks (pics)

More on Mandy Rose’ exit from WWE

Latest Sasha Banks rumors regarding her 2023 WWE & non-WWE future

🙏GoFundMe link for Barry Windham: http://www.tinyurl.com/HelpBarry

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 12/17/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/17/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/17/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 12/17/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!

WWE SmackDown 12/16/22 Results:

Iyo Sky (c) & Dakota Kai (c) def Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox (Women’s Tag Team Title Match)

GUNTHER (c) def Ricochet (IC Title Match)

Hit Row def Legado Del Fantasma & Viking Raiders (#1 Contenders Match for Tag Team Titles)

AEW Rampage 12/16/22 Results:

Jon Moxley def Sammy Guevara

Britt Baker def Skye Blue

Wardlow def Exodus Prime

Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Chuck Taylor & Trent def Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, Butcher & Blade

==================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020). By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now! =============== Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated! ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS: ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

ArOv

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

CHi IoU

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Dan Kiefer

David Park

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Dushawn Butler

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

James Gruesome

Jason Lynn

Jeffrey Collins

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Case

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Leigh Gilbery

Lyndsay Neale

Marc Israel

Marcus Brazil

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Pran Fernando

Ray Gomez

RazorbackRobb

Richard

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Sam Boone

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Seth Washington

Setor Awunyo-Akaba

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

VeteranTheory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry SPONSORS SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)