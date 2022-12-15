Tags
Q&A w/ Don Tony 12/15/2022: Dissention Within The Bloodline; Roman Reigns/Hollywood; Rhea Ripley Will Be 2023 WOTY; Grading Damage CTRL; Favorite Dustin Rhodes Moment; Top 5 Randy Orton Matches
Q&A With Don Tony (EP76) 12/15/22, hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Looking at what happens with Roman Reigns following WrestleMania 39
- Dissension within The Bloodline? Uso vs Uso? Reigns vs Uso? Expect it all in 2023
- DT Predicts Rhea Ripley will be the #1 Women’s Wrestler in 2023 or at minimum, top five
- Dustin Rhodes retiring from the ring in 2023: What is your favorite Dustin Rhodes moment?
- Putting drama & politics aside, do you want to see CM Punk return to WWE?
- Who should dethrone Bianca Belair as Raw Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch or Bayley?
- Would NWA Women’s Champion Kamille be a better fit in AEW or WWE?
- What are your Top 5 Favorite Randy Orton matches of all time?
- Pllus: Solo Sikoa’s WWE future.. Jay White’s reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.. Buddy Landel and more
- Plus: Favorite Christmas Movie.. Favorite old school Hip Hop artists.. Thoughts on Kanye West’ recent comments & more
- Note: Your next Q&A w/Don Tony mailbag will stream on Thursday December 29, 2022
=================
====
====
===============
