WWE Raw Post Show 12/12/22: Matt Riddle: New XXX Relationship New Suspension? William Regal: Future WWE EVP? Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’; No TV Deal For ROH; Asuka Teases Kana; Nikki Cross Teases Sanity Return
WWE Raw Post Show (12/12/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Matt Riddle begins dating adult film star Misha Montana, then gets suspended by WWE for narcotics use?
- WWE Raw 12/12/22 Quick Review: Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley and Bayley vs Alexa Bliss: #1 Contenders Matches
- Nikki Cross posts a major tease leading to the return of Sanity w/Eric Young
- Asuka begins the transition back to…… Kana?
- Kylie Rae makes WWE return and gets a name change: Briana Ray
- EVP? Rumors fly that William Regal will return to WWE in a top executive position
- Jamie Noble victorious against The Bloodline in his retirement match at WWE event
- Scarlett victorious in her WWE debut match
- Kurt Angle & Gable Steveson (debut match) vs Alpha Academy at WrestleMania 39? (Sausage)
- Tony Khan fails to secure TV deal for Ring Of Honor; weekly content will air via monthly paid subscription with relaunch of ‘Honor Club’
- AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ 12/14/22 preview: MJF vs Ricky Starks; Death Triangle vs The Elite; House Of Black vs ???
- NXT 12/13/22 Preview: New Day to appear, Toxic Attraction vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Lyra Valkyria in-ring debut; Damon Kemp vs Duke Hudson, Von Wagner vs Odyssey Jones & more
- AEW Rampage rating rebounds (Moxley vs Takeshita; Hikaru Shida & Orange Cassidy in action) Last week’s rating: 361K
WWE Raw Results (12/12/22):
- Alexa Bliss def Bayley (#1 Contenders Match for Raw Women’s Championship)
- AJ Styles def Chad Gable
- Judgement Day def Street Profits & Akira Tozawa
- Iyo Sky def Candice Lerae
- Solo Sikoa def Elias
- Rhea Ripley def Asuka
- Seth Rollins def Bobby Lashley (#1 Contenders Match for WWE United States Championship)
WWE Main Event Results (12/12/22)
- Dana Brooke def Briana Ray (Kylie Rae)
- Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
=================
