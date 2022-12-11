The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 12/11/22: FTR vs The Usos? Sasha Banks/NJPW Deal & WWE Future; Plan For ROH Tapings; NXT Deadline & ROH Final Battle 2022 Results; New Day Win NXT Tag Team Titles!

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Topics Discussed: ROH Final Battle 2022 results: Five Title Changes including Claudio def Chris Jericho for ROH World Championship; Athena def Mercedes Martinez; Briscoes def FTR

NXT Deadline results: Roxanne Perez & Grayson Waller win Iron Survivor Challenge; Bron Breakker retains NXT Title; New Day win NXT Tag Team Titles!

Iron Survivor Challenge concept gets two thumbs up & countdown to 0.00 worked exceptionally well

FTR losing ROH Tag Team Titles continues domino effect leading to likely AEW exit in April 2023

How will Tony Khan handle The Briscoes appearing for ROH at AEW TV joint tapings?

Addressing rumors WWE can affect and change Sasha Banks / NJPW deal ‘at any moment’

When Chris Jericho returns to WWE, should his entrance music be Judas or Break The Walls Down?

Thoughts on Eric Young returning to WWE: Should he return as an on-air talent or as an agent?

WWE should be concerned that fans could turn on The Rock in favor of Roman Reigns if they wrestle at WrestleMania 39

Will Sami Zayn ever win WWE Universal Title or World Heavyweight Championship?

Which moment would mean more to the fans: Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins pinning Roman Reigns

Plus: DT resubscribing to Twitter Blue.. Defending Dave Meltzer.. Cameron Grimes/WWE status.. Victoria & Albert’s coffee.. Expresso or Espresso.. and much more! ====

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

====

==================

REMEMBER, 'RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES' ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

