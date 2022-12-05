Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 12/5/22: Barry Windham Suffers Heart Attack; Alexa Bliss vs Bianca Belair Coming; Nikki Cross & Dexter Lumis? GLOW Star Dies; Remembering Umaga; WWE Raw Flashback 2002: Samoan Spike & HLA?
WWE Raw Post Show (12/5/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Latest on Barry Windham who is hospitalized in serious condition after suffering a heart attack
- Legendary GLOW wrestler Babe, the Farmers Daughter passes away & eerie note about her passing
- Sorry InDex fans: Could WWE be leading to a Nikki Cross / Dexter Lumis storyline?
- If Rhea Ripley/Becky Lynch stare down & Solo Sikoa Samoan spike from WWE Raw aired 20 years ago (video/pics) 😜
- WWE Raw 12/5/22 Quick Review: Usos vs Riddle/Owens; Alexa Bliss vs Bianca Belair seed planting continues; Damian Priest disses Street Profits; Dexter Lumis Profits; JBL ‘High Stakes’ Invitational Poker Tournament; Sami Zayn: The Uce-Ologist!
- Solo Sikoa continues homage to Umaga which goes back well before joining The Bloodline (pics/video)
- AEW Rampage (Lethal/Jarrett vs Private Party; Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin in action) drops to new record low rating
- Latest excuse trending for record low AEW Rampage Rating is beyond hilarious
- NXT 12/6/22 Preview: Triple Threat Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches
- AEW Dynamite 12/7/22 preview: Samoa Joe vs Darby Allin; FTR vs Acclaimed
- Update: Sasha Banks wraps up filming a movie in Boston (pics/video)
- RIP Kirstie Alley (71)
- Note from DT: Seth Rollins tribute video to Brodie Lee will air on 12/10/22 episode of The Don Tony Show. I had to get permission to air the footage since it’s from a source different than the grainy video circulating on social media.
WWE Raw Results (12/5/22):
- The Usos (c) vs Matt Riddle & Kevin Owens (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship)
- Bayley def Asuka and Rhea Ripley (Faces winner of Nikki/Becky/Alexa next week for Title Shot)
- Austin Theory (c) def Mustafa Ali by DQ (US Title Match)
- O.C def Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin
- Dominik Mysterio def Akira Tozawa
- Alexa Bliss def Nikki Cross & Becky Lynch (Faces Bayley next week in #1 Contenders Match)
WWE Main Event Results (12/5/22)
- Trick Williams def Cedric Alexander
- Katana Chance def Tamina
=================
