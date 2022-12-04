The Sit-Down with Don Tony 12/4/22: Ucey vs Yes Movement; Brock Lesnar/TNA; Steve Austin v Goldberg in ’98; MJF Holding AEW Title 1-1-24; CM Punk At WrestleMania 40; John Cena Still Tops Roman Reigns as Top WWE Champion of All Time

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by Blue Wire is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

Topics Discussed: Will Tony Khan and William Regal break their silence about AEW contract rumors?

Anticipating Brock Lesnar and GUNTHER going at it during 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

What if TNA would have agreed to his financial demands & signed Brock Lesnar in mid 2000’s?

Flashing back to 1998/1999: How much did the wrestling world fantasize a match between Steve Austin vs Bill Goldberg?

Showing love to Swerve Strickland and why WWE should open the checkbook when his AEW contract is up

Don Tony has zero interest in the Teddy Hart Documentary on Peacock

Will WWE ever create Trios Tag Team Championships?

Barring injury, Rhea Ripley will be ranked in the Top 5 Women Wrestlers in the World in 2023

Comparing Sami Zayn and the ‘Ucey Movment’ with Daniel Bryan and ‘Yes Movement’

John Cena is still ranked above Roman Reigns as the greatest WWE Champion of all time

Addressing excuses always being made for low AEW TV ratings & why Tony Khan is partly to blame

Reliable sources are confirming WWE and CM Punk are discussing a future deal. Good idea?

AEW #1 problem that is preventing several stars developing for the future: TIME

Compliment? Are you surprised that Baron Corbin escaped the 100+ WWE releases over the last few years?

Plus: Sheamus vs GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39.. MJF holding AEW World Title on 1-1-24.. Current Top 5 Wrestlers In The World

Plus: Memories of Tim Arson’s WWE/ECW debut as The Zombie.. Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley Cage Match and much more!

====

