WWE Survivor Series 2022 Review + Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 11/27/22 (Double Episode): Sami Zayn Screws Kevin Owens; Becky Lynch Returns; Theory Regains US Title; Ronda Rousey Next Feud; Thunder Rosa Stripped; RK-Bro Return
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Post Show Review *PLUS* The Sit-Down w/Don Tony (Double Show) brought to you by BlueWire. Enjoy!
Hour One: WWE Survivor Series: War Games) Recap & Review
- While IWC is filled w/happiness over Jey Uso/Sami Zayn hug, Roman & Jey have other plans (pics)
- Predicting the next chapter in The Bloodline that leads to Owens/Zayn vs The Usos at WrestleMania 39
- WWE Survivor Series: War Games match results & review
- WWE Survivor Series: War Games Replay Drinking Game featuring Butch (Pete Dunne)
- Becky Lynch makes her in-ring return at WWE Survivor Series
- Ronda Rousey & SmackDown Women’s Division is about to receive a major upgrade
- In reflection, Street Profits not winning WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam was the right call
- Seth Rollins dropping US Title to Austin Theory is a bigger deal than many realize
- Could Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes end up as Roman Reigns’ opponents for WrestleMania 39 Night 1 & 2?
- How should WWE use The Rock at WrestleMania 39 if he doesn’t wrestle Roman Reigns?
- Sausage: Rhea Ripley vs Beth Phoenix being considered for WrestleMania 39 and it might be a BAD IDEA
- Should Liv Morgan have been on Team Bianca instead of Mia Yim at Survivor Series?
Hour Two: The Sit-Down w/Don Tony
- AEW removes ‘Interim’ label, strips Thunder Rosa & announces Jamie Hayter as AEW Women’s Champion
- Thunder Rosa / Jamie Hayter / AEW Women’s Champion mess is 100% the fault of Tony Khan
- Thoughts on Anthony Bowens calling himself the first openly gay AEW Champion
- Despite owning the rights since 2002, likely reason WWE never used War Games sooner
- WWE Royal Rumble 2023: The anticipated WWE return of Sasha Banks & Naomi
- Giving props to Solo Sikoa, Ridge Holland and Butch
- Addressing the stupidity that CM Punk & The Elite could be turned into a storyline
- Despite having similar injury as Shawn Michaels 1997, Randy Orton return could happen much sooner
- When Orton returns, RK-Bro could have another run if tag team division needs the upgrade
- Why Hogan vs Savage mega feud would have been a mistake in 1987 (instead of 1989)
- Plus: Rhea Ripley vs Britt Baker Dream Match?… Wrestling twitter remains salty AF.. Podcast Forbidden Door IV & more!
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results:
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and The Usos) def The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch), Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens (Men’s War Games Match)
- Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch def Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley (Women’s War Games Match)
- Austin Theory def Seth Rollins (c) and Bobby Lashley (New US Champion)
- Ronda Rousey (c) def Shotzi (SmackDown Women’s Championship)
- AJ Styles w/The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) def Finn Bálor w/The Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)
