The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 11/20/22 + AEW Full Gear 2022 Results: MJF Wins AEW World Title; Regal To Exit AEW? Young Bucks Embrace F**k CM Punk Chants; AEW Dropping Interim Title? Cancel Culture vs Scotty 2 Hotty

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed: MJF def Jon Moxley for AEW World Title: Will MJF embrace William Regal’s help? Or will the demon turn on the serpent?

Addressing ‘Fu*k CM Punk’ chants at AEW Full Gear, and Young Bucks visually embracing them

Bloated roster? No room for FTR at AEW Full Gear PPV? It’s FTR; you make fu**ing room

Death Triangle vs The Elite ‘Best of 7’ for AEW Tag Team Titles is a terrible idea for reasons no one is talking about

Tony Khan finally addresses the CM Punk/Colt Cabana/ROH toxic story that built for 6+ months

MJF vs Wardlow (AEW World Title) and Samoa Joe vs Powerhouse Hobbs (TNT Title) coming?

Thoughts on Saraya’s (FMA Paige) returns to the ring after five years vs Britt Baker

Who would’ve thunk it: Jungle Boy vs Luchasaurus Cage Match was DT’s favorite from Full Gear

Jamie Hayter winning AEW Women’s Title triggers misguided anger from fans over ‘Interim’ label. Don’t take it out on Thunder Rosa, blame Tony Khan for creating Interim Titles

Cancel culture targets Scotty 2 Hotty for comments made towards intergender matches

AEW Revolution 2022 vs AEW Full Gear 2022: Which was your favorite?

Thoughts on latest AEW Fight Forever video game preview, gameplay & CM Punk pulled from cover art

Anyone else feel that Max Caster’s recent rap intros have kind of sucked?

Plus: RIP Jason David Frank (49)… House Of Black / AEW return… Beth Phoenix at WWE Survivor Series: War Games… Great Muta/Sting… Bianca Belair vs Charlotte at WrestleMania 39… Could ECW have succeeded in 2022… Omega vs Ospreay… The Godfather vs Goodfellas… and much more! 🎤Programming Note: WWE Survivor Series: War Games Preview & Predictions hosted by Don Tony will be posted here 12 Noon EST this Wednesday 11/23/22. ====

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP41) 11/20/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP41) 11/20/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP41) 11/20/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP41) 11/20/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows =================

❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!

📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128

=================

THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):

WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube

“NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)

‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM

‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube

‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)

“WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)

“AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)

‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday mornings at 11:05AM on YouTube

‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM on YouTube ==== CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE

CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS

CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS

CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE! ==== SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd

Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony

Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow

Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony

Website: http://www.dontony.com

Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com ==== Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony ================= REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020). By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now! =============== Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated! ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS: ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

ArOv

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

CHi IoU

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Dan Kiefer

David Park

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Dushawn Butler

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

James Gruesome

Jason Lynn

Jeffrey Collins

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Case

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Leigh Gilbery

Lyndsay Neale

Marc Israel

Marcus Brazil

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Pran Fernando

Ray Gomez

RazorbackRobb

Richard

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Sam Boone

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Seth Washington

Setor Awunyo-Akaba

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

VeteranTheory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry SPONSORS SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)