Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 11/19/22: LA Knight & Bray Wyatt Get Physical; MJF Rips CM Punk; Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Added To War Games; Sasha Banks Files Non-WWE Trademarks; Dana Brooke On Team Bianca? 😂
The Don Tony Show (11/19/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
WWE
- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens officially added to War Games match at WWE Survivor Series
- WWE SmackDown 11/18/22 recap: Bray Yaps, Knight Slaps, & Wyatt Snaps… World Cup Tournament Matches: Sami Zayn vs Butch & Ricochet vs Mustafa Ali… Baszler vs Shotzi… Moss vs Kross… New Day/Braun vs Imperium
- Important injury updates: Kevin Owens (knee) and Logan Paul (knee)
- Survivor Series 2022: New matches, news and rumors
- Dumbest news story of the week: Last Member of Bianca Belair’s War Games Team potentially revealed to be Dana Brooke’ (pics)
AEW
- Details on a match removed from AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV main card
- AEW Rampage 11/18/22 recap: Ricky Starks vs Lance Archer Tournament Match… Kingston/Ortiz vs Takashita/Akiyama
- Audio: MJF in-ring promo post Dynamite rips CM Punk; by doing the same thing he ripped CM Punk for!
- Tony Khan breaks his silence about CM Punk and his rant at AEW All Out Post Media Scrum
- Tony Khan again dodges the ‘investigation’ question, but ‘news media’ deserve the bullsh*t answer they keep receiving
SASHA BANKS
- Sasha Banks files several non-WWE trademarks; but will this nix a WWE return?
- Diving into what Sasha Banks was doing and what wrestling news sites were reporting at the time she filed non-WWE trademarks
OTHER
- Programming notes: AEW Full Gear PPV Review, Survivor Series: War Games Predictions and Review shows and more for Thanksgiving Week
- State Of The Channel Video coming Tuesday 11/22: Why DT chose to leave ProWrestlingTV, additional content coming to the channel, Podcast Forbidden Door IV, future of Watch Parties and much more.
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 11/19/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/19/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/19/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/19/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
❌This episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com). Use the Promo Code DONTONY and get FREE SHIPPING & 20% off everything in the store!
📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128
=================
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- “NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- “WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- “AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday mornings at 11:05AM on YouTube
- ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)