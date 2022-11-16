Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite + AEW Full Gear Predictions 11/16/22: Kenny Omega & Young Bucks Officially Return; Iron Survivor Challenge @ NXT Deadline; Who Is Isla Dawn? Billy Corgan Tells Unhappy NWA Fans ‘Don’t Watch’
Episode #152 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (11/16/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, and Post PPV Media Scrum w/media all return at AEW Full Gear
- AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV Predictions plus latest news & rumors
- AEW Dynamite 11/16/22 results: Danielson/Claudio vs Jericho/Guevara; Moxley/MJF Face To Face; Acclaimed Music Video; Samoa Joe turns on fans; Eliminator Tournament Semi-Finals
- Shawn Michaels reveals new match concept for NXT Deadline: ‘Iron Survivor Challenge’
- NXT 11/15/22 results and TV Rating (Last week’s Rating: 664K)
- Isla Dawn makes NXT debut; quick bio and wrestling background (pics)
- Lighthearted refresher about Referee Aubrey Edwards and WWE (pics)
- Liv Morgan takes some ‘Elite’ photos with AEW fans (pics)
- Former MMA fighter Valerie Loureda makes her NXT in-ring debut (video)
- Eric Bischoff calls CM Punk old, fragile & WWE should not consider signing him
- Billy Corgan’s message to NWA fans who didn’t like Hard Times PPV: Don’t like it? Don’t watch
- Nick Aldis calls NWA the most toxic brand in pro wrestling. Do you agree?
- Congrats to Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin who were married last week! (pics)
- PROGRAMMING NOTE: Don Tony’s AEW FULL GEAR POST SHOW REVIEW will stream SUNDAY EVENING (11/20/22) at 8:05PM as part of SIT-DOWN episode
=================
AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV Lineup:
- Jon Moxley (c) vs MJF (AEW World Championship)
- Death Triangle (c) vs The Elite (AEW Trios Championships)
- Chris Jericho (c) vs Bryan Danielson vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Sammy Guevara (ROH World Title)
- Wardlow (c) vs Samoa Joe vs Powerhouse Hobbs (TNT Title)
- The Acclaimed (c) vs Swerve In Our Glory (AEW Tag Team Championship)
- Toni Storm (c) vs Jamie Hayter (Interim AEW Women’s Championship)
- Jade Cargill (c) vs Nyla Rose (TBS Championship)
- Britt Baker vs Saraya
- Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs Sting and Darby Allin
- Luchasaurus vs Jungle Boy Jack Perry (Steel Cage Match)
- Ethan Page vs TBD (AEW World Championship Title Eliminator Tournament Final)
==================
