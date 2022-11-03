Tags
Don Tony vs JDFromNY: Podcast Forbidden Door III! (Special Episode) 11/03/2022
Worlds collide! The Podcast Forbidden Door was knocked off its F’N hinges! On November 3, 2022, for the first time ever, Don Tony went one on one with JDFromNY, host of the biggest wrestling podcast in the world (not named Cornette). Lots of debate and discussion. And, the elephants in the room were confronted and addressed. This episode is one you definitely do not want to miss. A shout out to the entire OTS Army that tuned in, and a special thank you to JD for coming on. (Check out JD’s YouTube Channel HERE). We hope you enjoy this special episode of The Don Tony Show, brought to you by Blue Wire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Interpreting what Uncle Howdy, Uncle Harper, and Wyatt 6 is and will be
- Why Bray Wyatt should not and will not feud with Roman Reigns anytime soon
- How and when should Roman Reigns drop one or both WWE Championships
- Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, Mob & Cancel Culture provoke a Twitter War with JDFromNY
- Which Triple H rehiring so far has sizzled & which has fizzled (DT/JD’s answers may surprise you)
- Sasha Banks and Naomi are returning to WWE, and it’s happening sooner than you think
- MJF 1/1/24: WWE or AEW
- How to get AEW Dynamite to 1.5 million viewers
- WWE Crown Jewel: Anticipated matches, a prediction and a spoiler
- What will pro wrestling look like in ten years
- Ariel Helwani vs Tony Khan: The Interview
- Tony Khan: Respected leader or Man-Child with a very expensive playground
- Can AEW backstage politics, drama and infighting ever be repaired
- Are news sites & newsletters causing irreparable harm to AEW
- CM Punk vs The Elite, Tony Khan and Chris Jericho
- Should CM Punk and WWE negotiate a return
- Analyzing the rehiring & current push of several Vince McMahon releases
- Should WWE bring back Taboo Tuesday, Raw Roulette, Lethal Lottery & Cyber Sunday
- WWE trimming 2023 PPV/PLE schedule including gimmick events like Hell In A Cell
- Thoughts on Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Ricky Starks, Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Ava Raine & The Schism, Austin Theory, Karrion Kross, Omos, Braun Strowman, Jade Cargill, Marina Shafir, Britt Baker and Colt Cabana
