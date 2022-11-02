Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 11/2/22: AEW & EVP FU Message To CM Punk; Lana Talks AEW Misuse Of Miro; R-Truth Suffers Knee Injury; Hangman Page Cleared For Return; WWE Releases Bodhi Hayward; Mike Tyson Rampage
Episode #149 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (11/02/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Boom Boom goes the AEW Dynamite: AEW EVPolitcs continue: Colt Cabana named as Chris Jericho’s surprise opponent is nothing more than sending a F**K YOU to CM Punk
- Tony Khan says that Hangman Page is medically cleared to return
- Concern for R-Truth after suffering knee injury during NXT match (vs Grayson Waller)
- AEW Dynamite 11/2/22 results + AEW Rampage 11/4/22 preview (Mike Tyson set to appear)
- Katsuyori Shibata and Jeff Jarrett make surprise appearances during AEW Dynamite
- AEW teases House Of Black return & Death Triangle vs The Elite at Full Gear for Trios Titles
- Without having AEW’s legal findings; news & sheets amp up attempts to smear CM Punk & portray EVP’s as unprovocative & sympathetic after post scrum brawl
- AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV: Updated lineup, news and rumors
- CJ ‘Lana’ Perry comments on lack of use and TV time of Miro in AEW
- WWE Releases Bodhi Hayward (Chase U)
- NXT 11/1/22 results and TV Rating (Last week’s Rating: 716K)
- Mandy? Nope. Alba Fyre? Nah. DT picks MVP of Mandy Rose 1 Year Celebration from NXT (video) 😜
- Twitter war between numerous AEW stars & JDFromNY206 this weekend triggered the worst from the IWC
🔥Set Your Reminders! Podcast Forbidden Door III w/Don Tony & JDFromNY206 this Thursday 11/3/22 LIVE at 8:05PM! Live Link: https://youtu.be/3347WeTC3bI
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/2/22 Episode 150 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/2/22 Episode 150
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/2/22 Episode 150
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 11/2/22 Episode 150
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
=================
😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)
💰Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!
==================
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING ‘LIVE* WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review’ airs Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- “NXT Watch Party” airs Tuesday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘DT VIPatreon” airs Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM
- ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ airs Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ (Mailbag): Thursdays (email Questions DonTony@DonTony.com)
- “WWE SmackDown Watch Party” airs Friday at 8PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- “AEW Rampage Watch Party” airs Friday at 10PM (http://www.TinyUrl.com/DTWatchParty)
- ‘The Don Tony Show’ airs Saturday mornings at 11:05AM on YouTube
- ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ airs Sunday at 8:05PM on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PRO WRESTLING TV
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Jeffrey Collins
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)