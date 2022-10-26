Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 10/26/22: The Elite Returning At Full Gear; The Rock’s Daughter Makes NXT Debut, Joins The Schism; Jon Moxley To Team With MJF? Dynamite/NXT Results; NJPW Threatens Karl Anderson
Episode #149 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (10/26/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- As discussed last 2 weeks: AEW officially begins the slow burn of Young Bucks & Kenny Omega return
- AEW considering Young Bucks & Kenny Omega TV return at Full Gear PPV (Sausage)
- A Deal with the Devil: The Enemy of My Enemy is My Friend: AEW teases MJF ‘turn’ & possible future tag match w/Jon Moxley vs The Firm. NEVER, trust The Devil!
- AEW Predictions Contest: Winner gets latest MJF & Jon Moxley Shirts! (Pics)
- AEW Dynamite 10/26/22 results + AEW Full Gear PPV news and rumors
- Tony Khan puts Eric Bischoff on blast over recent comments about some AEW matches without storylines
- The Rock’s Daughter, Ava Raine makes her NXT TV debut & joins The Schism (pics)
- Ilja Dragunov ‘stretchered out’ after another NXT loss: Promotion to Raw/SmackDown imminent?
- NXT 10/25/22 results and 11/1/22 early preview (R-Truth vs Grayson Waller main event)
- NXT considering Apollo Crews and Dominik Dijakovic as next challengers for Bron Breakker
- Austin Theory 10/18 NXT cameo may have planted the seed for a future NXT Cash-In
- Impact Wrestling reveals locations for first 3 PPVs & Impact Wrestling tapings of Q1 2023
- NJPW to Karl Anderson: Compete at 11/5 NJPW event or surrender Never Openweight Championship
AEW Dynamite Results 10/26/22:
- Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia
- Swerve In Our Glory def FTR (#1 Contenders Match)
- Bryan Danielson def Sammy Guevara
- Jamie Hayter def Riho
- Jon Moxley (c) def Penta El Zero Miedo (AEW World Title Match)
NXT Results (10/25/22):
- Kayden Carter (c) & Katana Chance (c) def Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark (Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- Shotzi Blackheart def Lash Legend
- Pretty Deadly (c) def Edris Enofe & Malik Blade (Tag Team Championship)
- Indi Hartwell def Sol Ruca
- JD McDonagh def Ilja Dragunov
- Ava Raine revealed as the newest member of The Schism (Non-Match)
- Indus Sher attack Creed Brothers (Non-Match)
- Elektra Lopez returns to NXT; attacks Indi Hartwell & Sol Ruca (Non-Match)
