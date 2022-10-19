Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 10/19/22: Hangman Page Suffers Concussion; Nakamura Moved To NXT; AEW Dynamite vs NXT Ratings Breakdown; Halloween Havoc Predictions; Elite EVPs Returning To AEW

Episode #148 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (10/19/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Deep Dive: NXT vs AEW Dynamite Head To Head ratings breakdown for October 18, 2022

Hangman Page posts update after suffering concussion during AEW World Title Match

AEW Dynamite & NXT 10/18/22 TV recaps

AEW airs almost 40 straight minutes of interviews, skits & segments during Dynamite

Riho returns to AEW, and saves Toni Storm’s life! (pics) 😜

Ace Steel gone from AEW and as DT revealed last week, Young Bucks & Kenny Omega returning soon & ‘investigation’ is just about over

Shinsuke Nakamura returns to NXT & may remain there into 2023

Shotzi Blackheart announced as host for NXT Halloween Havoc

Austin Theory teases MITB Cash-in at Halloween Havoc: How will it go down?

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Predictions (Six Matches announced)

DT’s wish granted! Quincy Elliot & Chris Jericho ROH Title Match battled during same TV 1/4 Hour 😜

AEW announces next Ring Of Honor Themed PPV: Final Battle December 10, 2022

Jon Moxley (c) vs MJF for AEW World Title to Main Event AEW Full Gear PPV

Karl Anderson addresses being double booked 11/5 for WWE and NJPW (Video)

AEW Dynamite “Title Tuesday” Results 10/18/22:

Death Triangle (c) def Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (AEW Trios Titles)

Toni Storm (c) def Hikaru Shida (AEW Interim Women’s Title)

Chris Jericho (c) def Dalton Castle (ROH World Title)

Jon Moxley (c) def Hangman Page (AEW World Title)

NXT Results (10/18/22):

Rhea Ripley def Roxanne Perez

Shinsuke Nakamura def Stacks

Alba Fyre def Sonya DeVille

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def Wes Lee & Oro Mensah

Cameron Grimes & The OC (Gallows & Anderson) def The Schism

Quincy Elliot def Xyon Quinn

Cora Jade def Raquel Rodriguez by DQ

Kevin Owens Show w/Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh

=================

