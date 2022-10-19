Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 10/19/22: Hangman Page Suffers Concussion; Nakamura Moved To NXT; AEW Dynamite vs NXT Ratings Breakdown; Halloween Havoc Predictions; Elite EVPs Returning To AEW
Episode #148 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (10/19/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Deep Dive: NXT vs AEW Dynamite Head To Head ratings breakdown for October 18, 2022
- Hangman Page posts update after suffering concussion during AEW World Title Match
- AEW Dynamite & NXT 10/18/22 TV recaps
- AEW airs almost 40 straight minutes of interviews, skits & segments during Dynamite
- Riho returns to AEW, and saves Toni Storm’s life! (pics) 😜
-
Ace Steel gone from AEW and as DT revealed last week, Young Bucks & Kenny Omega returning soon & ‘investigation’ is just about over
- Shinsuke Nakamura returns to NXT & may remain there into 2023
- Shotzi Blackheart announced as host for NXT Halloween Havoc
- Austin Theory teases MITB Cash-in at Halloween Havoc: How will it go down?
- NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Predictions (Six Matches announced)
- DT’s wish granted! Quincy Elliot & Chris Jericho ROH Title Match battled during same TV 1/4 Hour 😜
- AEW announces next Ring Of Honor Themed PPV: Final Battle December 10, 2022
- Jon Moxley (c) vs MJF for AEW World Title to Main Event AEW Full Gear PPV
- Karl Anderson addresses being double booked 11/5 for WWE and NJPW (Video)
AEW Dynamite “Title Tuesday” Results 10/18/22:
- Death Triangle (c) def Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (AEW Trios Titles)
- Toni Storm (c) def Hikaru Shida (AEW Interim Women’s Title)
- Chris Jericho (c) def Dalton Castle (ROH World Title)
- Jon Moxley (c) def Hangman Page (AEW World Title)
NXT Results (10/18/22):
- Rhea Ripley def Roxanne Perez
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Stacks
- Alba Fyre def Sonya DeVille
- Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def Wes Lee & Oro Mensah
- Cameron Grimes & The OC (Gallows & Anderson) def The Schism
- Quincy Elliot def Xyon Quinn
- Cora Jade def Raquel Rodriguez by DQ
- Kevin Owens Show w/Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh
