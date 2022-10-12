Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 10/12/22: Ariel Helwani Rips Tony Khan Interview; Saraya vs Jim Cornette Twitter Spat; NXT vs AEW Dynamite 10/18/22 Preview; Renee Paquette Signs With AEW; Sammy Comments On Andrade Incident; Halloween Havoc News
Episode #147 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (10/12/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Tuesday Night War! (For one night): NXT vs AEW Dynamite preview (10/18/22)
- WWE considering Hit Row, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, LA Knight, Sonya DeVille & other WWE stars to NXT next week
- Ariel Helwani rips Tony Khan interview calling it ‘one of the most frustrating of his career’
- AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 and NXT 10/11/22 TV recaps & AEW Rampage 10/14/22 preview
- Despite MLB Playoffs, NFL & NHL airing, NXT still pulling strong ratings comparable to 2019
- Jon Moxley signs 5-year deal to remain with AEW thru 2027 & Renee Paquette makes AEW debut
- Condolences to Mandy Rose and her family over the passing of her brother
- Saraya and Jim Cornette take shots at each other on Twitter (pics) 😜
- Cora Jade and Bron Breakker take shots at each other on Twitter (video) 😜
- Sammy Guevara comments on his future following backstage altercation with Andrade El Idolo
- DT discusses what media has kept hush about AEW ‘outside investigation’ & Tony Khan’s silence
- Addressing rumors WWE and NJPW has entered into a working relationship
- NXT Halloween Havoc: Current lineup, news and rumors
- Followup on DT’s report of Saraya/Britt Baker ‘unsanctioned match’ at AEW Full Gear
AEW Dynamite Results (10/12/22):
- Luchasaurus def Jungle Boy
- Samoa Joe & Wardlow def QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
- Chris Jericho (c) def Bryan Danielson (ROH Championship)
- Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida def Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
- Orange Cassidy def Pac (c) (New AEW All Atlantic Champion)
NXT Results (10/11/22):
- Bron Breakker (c) def Javier Bernal (Non-Title Match)
- Nathan Frazier def Axiom (Wins Best of 3 Series, NA Title Ladder Match Qualifier)
- Indi Hartwell def Valentina Feroz
- Edris Enofé & Malik Blade def The Dyad, Briggs & Jensen (#1 Contenders Match for Tag Team Titles)
- Alba Fyre def Jacy Jayne
- Wes Lee def Stacks
- Kiana James def Thea Hail
- Ilja Dragunov def Grayson Waller
