WWE Raw Post Show 10/10/22: Brock Lesnar & Good Brothers WWE Return! Seth Rollins Wins US Title; New Bray Wyatt QR Code Tease; DX Celebrates 25 Years; Elias Returning Next Week; Sami Uso!

WWE Raw Post Show (10/10/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

Some Crown Jewel sausage served up on Raw: Brock Lesnar returns & takes out Bobby Lashley!

WWE Raw 10/10/22 Recap: Seth Rollins wins US Title, Gallows & Anderson return, Riddle vs Zayn, DX Celebrates 25 Years

Bray Wyatt returns but the WWE QR Code Teasers Continue! (Video/Pics)

Addressing the rumors of Wyatt6 faction soon to appear with Bray Wyatt

Elias set to return on 10/17/22 WWE Raw

DT with another stat tidbit comparing Austin Theory & Carmella’s 2017 run after winning MITB

Women Of Wrestling (WOW) syndicated viewership is TRIPLING Impact Wrestling numbers

WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage / AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Ratings (10/7/22)

AEW Dynamite and NXT 10/11/22 previews

WWE SmackDown Watch Party Contest Drawing: Butch (Pete Dunne) Signed Pic!

Tutorial for viewers outside the US who want to attend DT Watch Parties

Questions now being accepted for Podcast Forbidden Door III (Don Tony vs JDFromNY206 11/3/22 8:05PM). Details here: https://tinyurl.com/DTvsJD

🙏 All Superchats from this weekend were matched by Don Tony and was donated to Sara Lee Memorial Fund (www.tinyurl.com/RIPSaraLee) on 10/10/22. Special Thanks to those who contributed: Martin Hajduk, Steve Joseph, Big Sal, Giuseppe, Ronnie C, Guardian Of Chaos, TheVillain, Keyvon Lewis, Mark A Hicks II, MisfitThor, Roger Rubio, Theme Parks N Things with Johnny and Podcast Legend Killers

====

=================

WWE Raw Results (10/10/22):

Johnny Gargano def Austin Theory

Rey Mysterio def Chad Gable

Candice LeRae def Bayley

The Miz Birthday Celebration

Omos def Chico Adams and Joey Haste

Seth Rollins def Bobby Lashley (c) (New United States Champion)

Matt Riddle def Sami Zayn

DX 25th Anniversary Celebration

WWE Main Event Results (10/10/22):

Carmelo Hayes def Cedric Alexander

R-Truth def Von Wagner

=================

=================

