The Don Tony Show 9/24/22: Deep Dive Into Bray Wyatt & White Rabbit Teasers; Malakai Black vs House Of Leaks; Saraya Returning To The Ring; Bryan Danielson / AEW World Title

The Don Tony Show (9/24/22), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

White Rabbits & QR Codes: What WWE revealed on 9/23 SmackDown & what’s next (Video)

DT’s Deep Dive into WWE QR Code teasers which 100% leads to Bray Wyatt return (Video)

AEW should or have Saraya (Paige) confirm ASAP that she is cleared to wrestle again

Malakai Black statement on his release, mental health, & AEW MGMT leaking his issues

Malakai Black, CM Punk, Thunder Rosa & others pose problems with deep culture embedded within AEW

Bryan Danielson as AEW World Champion doesn’t reflect the current climate Tony Khan wants for AEW

WWE SmackDown 9/23/22 Recap: Honorary Uce Sami, Reigns, Usos vs Brawling Brutes, Strowman vs Otis

Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross Strap Match added to WWE Extreme Rules

AEW Rampage 9/23/22 Recap: Sting/Darby vs HOB w/Great Muta Cameo; Guevara vs Kingston, Action Bronson

Sting traveling to Japan and will be part of Great Muta’s retirement match (Jan 2023)

Julia Hart takes a nasty dive thru a table on AEW Rampage

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 9/21/22 rating surprisingly takes 12% ratings drop

WWE Raw 9/26/22 Preview: Riddle vs Priest, Belair vs Sky, Owens/Gargano vs Alpha Academy, Mysterio vs Rollins

Bobby Fish appears at Impact Wrestling: Victory Road 2022 PPV (Results)

Raven to be inducted into Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 09/24/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 09/24/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 09/24/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 09/24/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!

📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: Don Tony PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128

=================

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK!

Let’s keep it going! Check out Pro Wrestling TV streaming network for wrestling fans everywhere. In-ring matches, documentaries, exclusives, & more!

https://solo.to/pwtv

==================