WWE Raw Post Show 9/19/2022: War Games Coming To Survivor Series; WWE White Rabbit Reveal; AEW Grand Slam Predictions; Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul At Crown Jewel

WWE Raw Post Show (9/19/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw 9/19/22 Recap: Rollins vs Lashley (US Title); Owens vs Theory; Dexter Lumis on Miz TV

WWE bringing TWO War Games Matches to Survivor Series (Complete details)!

Who is behind WWE White Rabbit teases? (Video)

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022 Preview and Predictions

Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul headlining WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/22) in Saudi Arabia

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 latest news and rumors

Special Two-Hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Predictions

NXT 2.0 9/20/22 non-spoiler preview (Eight Matches)

WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage 9/16/22 and Impact Wrestling 9/15/22 Ratings

DT explains why 9/14/21 AEW Dynamite may be their greatest episode presented to date

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli get engaged (pics)

Email your questions for the next Q&A Mailbag (9/29/22) to DonTony@DonTony.com ✉

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 09/19/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 09/19/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 09/19/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 09/19/2022

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE Raw Results (9/19/22):

Bobby Lashley (c) def Seth Rollins (US Title Match)

Kevin Owens def Austin Theory

Brawling Brutes def Street Profits

Finn Balor & Damian Priest def Matt Riddle & Rey Mysterio

Bayley def Alexa Bliss

WWE Main Event Results (9/19/22):

Dana Brooke def Tamina

Alpha Academy def Mustafa Ali & Shelton Benjamin

=================

😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!

📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: Don Tony PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128

=================

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK! Let’s keep it going!

==================