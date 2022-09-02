The Don Tony Show 09/02/22: Triple H Talks AEW, Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt & More; Clash At The Castle Predictions; Liv Morgan Hated SummerSlam Finish; Joe Doering Brain Cancer Returns

Hosted by Don Tony

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Preview, Predictions & special start time reminder (1PM EST)

Unpopular WWE Clash Predictions: Bank on Drew, Sami F’s Up. Riddle Me Rollins, Double DQ, LIV Another Day

Ariel Helwani interview with Triple H backed up every DTS discussion over last year: From reason Stephanie took time off, WWE not erasing Triple H’s legacy, NXT change to developmental, Sasha Banks communications breakdown, Braun Strowman returning and much more

Video: Triple H says AEW defeated ‘WWE’s Developmental’ and IWC is triggered big time

DT 2019+ NXT Refresher: WWE stock rise and hiring spree, original NXT plans, Wed Night War, stock plummeting, Covid, mass releases & the shift back to developmental

Link: Ariel Helwani 75 minute interview with Triple H https://youtu.be/3VkyADt4XZk

Video: Liv Morgan hated SummerSlam finish (vs Ronda Rousey), & that’s why the fans booed her

WWE SmackDown 9/2/22 recap: Kross vs Gulak, Roman Reigns 2 Year Celebration, Hit Row vs MMM

Thoughts and prayers for Impact’s Joe Doering, who’s battling brain cancer for a second time.

Growing Up Don Tony: 20 Year Anniversary of XPW TV Philly & Triple H handed the World Heavyweight Championship (pics)

====

