Q&A w/ Don Tony 9/1/22: Roman Reigns’ Next Feud; Mandy Rose Leaving NXT; Ciampa vs Gargano; Asuka Going Dark; What If WCW Won The War?

Q&A With Don Tony (EP73) 9/1/22, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.

Email your questions for the next Mailbag (9/22/22) to DonTony@DonTony.com.

Some Topics Discussed:

Looking at what’s next for Roman Reigns following Clash At The Castle

Edge’ Toronto tease that he may retire August 2023 (in Toronto) will likely not happen

Edge and Christian (barring injuries) will have one final WWE Tag Team Title run before retiring

DT discusses the one moment in 2020 where fans started to really get behind Bobby Lashley

WWE will bring back Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed (Jonah) sooner than later

DIY Reunion or a feud between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa?

Mandy Rose will be jumping to Raw or SmackDown very soon; but is it a good idea?

A turn to the dark side for Asuka: Bad idea or what is currently best for business?

Addressing Hangman Page’ admission he doesn’t take wrestling advice from veterans

Why aren’t more mainstream fans into Okada, Will Ospraey and others?

Do you see Impact Wrestling, NWA, and/or MLW still around in three years?

Would AEW ever consider their own version of NIL Program featuring College athletes

WrestleMania 8 easily goes down as the biggest ‘What If…’ event in WM history

Don Tony wasn’t a fan of Hillbilly Jim but loved King Kong Bundy squashing Little Beaver (WM3)

DT’s surprising answer what would have happened if WCW won the War against WWF

