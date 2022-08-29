Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 8/29/2022: Sh*t’s On Between Riddle & Rollins; Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez Win WWE Tag Titles; Velveteen Dream Arrested; Clash At The Castle News; Peacock $19.99 Annual Deal
WWE Raw Post Show (8/29/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 8/29/22 Recap: Matt Riddle / Seth Rollins Face to Face, New Women’s Tag Team Champions
- TV-14 Teaser: Sh*t gets real and raw between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins (Video)
- Trying to make sense of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
- Kurt Angle appears on Raw and gets into it with Alpha Academy. It’s true, it’s damn shoooooosh!
- FIVE ‘Go Home’ Shows this week leading to WWE Clash At The Castle; AEW All Out, NXT Worlds Collide
- Cooked sausage: Matt Riddle gets his first name back, and more name tweaks are coming
- Cooked sausage: Netflix moving to forward to complete the Vince McMahon Documentary
- WWE Clash At The Castle: Six matches announced, Edge/Rey Mysterio vs Judgement Day added
- Special Episode of The Don Tony Show LIVE w/Clash At The Castle Predictions Fri 9/2 at 10:05PM
-
Peacock offering a $19.99 Annual subscription deal for new members (includes WWE content)
- WWE SmackDown 9/2/22 Non-Spoiler & NXT 8/30/22 Previews
- SICK: Patrick Clark arrested and some in IWC are mad it didn’t involve anyone underage
- The Miz & Family vs Rey Mysterio & Family appear on Celebrity Family Feud (Pics)
- Interesting look at WWE Raw, SmackDown & AEW attendance since live fans returned over last year
- AEW Dynamite (8/31/22) Preview: Go Home Show before AEW All Out PPV
- WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage 8/26/22 & Impact Wrestling 8/25/22 Ratings
- Winner of Guess The Raw Rating Contest: (Prize: Paul Heyman Funko Pop & Signed WWE Topps Card!
WWE Raw Results (8/29/22):
- Finn Balor & Damian Priest def AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler
- Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair def Kayla Sparks, Dani Mo & Katie Arquette
- Street Profits def Alpha Academy
- Bobby Lashley def The Miz (Non-Title Match)
- Kevin Owens def Jey Uso
- Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (New Women’s Tag Team Champions)
WWE Main Event Results (8/29/22):
- Shelton Benjamin def R-Truth
- Cedric Alexander def T-Bar
