WWE Raw Post Show 8/29/2022: Sh*t’s On Between Riddle & Rollins; Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez Win WWE Tag Titles; Velveteen Dream Arrested; Clash At The Castle News; Peacock $19.99 Annual Deal

WWE Raw 8/29/22 Recap: Matt Riddle / Seth Rollins Face to Face, New Women’s Tag Team Champions

TV-14 Teaser: Sh*t gets real and raw between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins (Video)

Trying to make sense of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Kurt Angle appears on Raw and gets into it with Alpha Academy. It’s true, it’s damn shoooooosh!

FIVE ‘Go Home’ Shows this week leading to WWE Clash At The Castle; AEW All Out, NXT Worlds Collide

Cooked sausage: Matt Riddle gets his first name back, and more name tweaks are coming

Cooked sausage: Netflix moving to forward to complete the Vince McMahon Documentary

WWE Clash At The Castle: Six matches announced, Edge/Rey Mysterio vs Judgement Day added

Special Episode of The Don Tony Show LIVE w/Clash At The Castle Predictions Fri 9/2 at 10:05PM

Peacock offering a $19.99 Annual subscription deal for new members (includes WWE content)

WWE SmackDown 9/2/22 Non-Spoiler & NXT 8/30/22 Previews

SICK: Patrick Clark arrested and some in IWC are mad it didn’t involve anyone underage

The Miz & Family vs Rey Mysterio & Family appear on Celebrity Family Feud (Pics)

Interesting look at WWE Raw, SmackDown & AEW attendance since live fans returned over last year

AEW Dynamite (8/31/22) Preview: Go Home Show before AEW All Out PPV

WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage 8/26/22 & Impact Wrestling 8/25/22 Ratings

Winner of Guess The Raw Rating Contest: (Prize: Paul Heyman Funko Pop & Signed WWE Topps Card!

WWE Raw Results (8/29/22):

Finn Balor & Damian Priest def AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler

Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Bianca Belair def Kayla Sparks, Dani Mo & Katie Arquette

Street Profits def Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley def The Miz (Non-Title Match)

Kevin Owens def Jey Uso

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (New Women’s Tag Team Champions)

WWE Main Event Results (8/29/22):

Shelton Benjamin def R-Truth

Cedric Alexander def T-Bar

