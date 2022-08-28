The Sit-Down with Don Tony 8/28/22: AEW Fight Forever w/o FTR; CM Punk Going All Out; NWA Empower Not Returning; Drew Two Belts; Edge & Christian One Final Tag Team Title Run

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

FTR not part of initial AEW Fight Forever Video Game release does not surprise DT

Drew McIntyre odds of winning Undisputed WWE Universal Championship increase under Triple H?

With AEW All Out 2022 taking place in Chicago, CM Punk will be a major player at the PPV

Is Kevin Nash wrong for noting Will Ospreay weak merchandise sales despite so many 5* matches?

DT explains why WWE & Triple H will not spike the ball if the erosion within AEW grows

Tony Khan letter to Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon carries as much weight as dumb Bots story

Reason DT pulled back from revealing who signed the car rental agreement in Jeff Hardy DWI arrest

Does Liv Morgan need to retain at Clash At The Castle to legitimize her Title reign?

Will Seth Rollins hold a WWE Championship before the end of 2022?

Will Ricky Starks’ AEW ceiling follow the trend of Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Darby Allin and others?

NWA not bringing back Empower in 2022: Did you really think it would be more than a one time event?

Edge & Christian will have one last run & hold WWE Tag Team Titles before anyone retires

Why does AEW have such a hard time getting just One Million viewers?

Do wrestlers like Rey Fenix, Penta, Darby Allin & others pull back to prolong their careers?

AEW has yet to air any storyline with Dark Order questioning Anny Jay for joining JAS

Looking back at some wrestling fights/angles that were so realistic, it fooled non wrestling fans

Despite recent events, some wrestlers will still leave WWE for AEW & some will remain in AEW

Plus: Kip Sabian’s return; Athena & Jade Cargill forced Twitter War; Samoa Joe returning to TV

Plus: Road Warriors vs Dudleys; Showing love for Mr Fuji & Papa Shango and much more

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP32) 08/28/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP32) 08/28/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP32) 08/28/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP32) 08/28/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows =================

😎This episode of The Don Tony Show is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DONTONY to get FREE SHIPPING and 20% off THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0!

📫Don Tony’s physical mailing address: Don Tony PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128

=================

NUMBER ONE!

We made our Pro Wrestling TV debut on June 8, 2022. And in JUST ONE MONTH, we are the #1 Video On Demand Show across the ENTIRE NETWORK!

Let’s keep it going! Check out Pro Wrestling TV streaming network for wrestling fans everywhere. In-ring matches, documentaries, exclusives, & more!

https://solo.to/pwtv

==================