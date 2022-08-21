The Sit-Down With Don Tony 8/21/22: Tony Khan Silent About MJF Explained; Grading CM Punk 1st AEW Year; Kevin Nash Rips WWE; AEW Stars Blurring The Lines; Good Brothers / WWE

Kevin Nash says WWE did Triple H dirty dismantling NXT; but can’t get anyone inc HBK to confirm it

DT explains Tony Khan’s explicit silence on MJF in 60 seconds, & the reason behind it is ridiculous

CM Punk reflection of his 1st year in AEW contradicts unhappiness reported this week by many

Despite CM Punk’s negative attitude at times, DT grades his first year in AEW a definite ‘A’

Further explaining ‘Blurred Lines’ CM Punk, Eddie Kingston, Hangman Page & others are doing in AEW

Good Brothers & Tenille Dashwood returning to WWE once Impact Wrestling contract expires?

Toxic Attraction, despite being in Tag Title Tournament should not be promoted to main roster just yet

More on the negative reaction Hit Row recd for their rap performance on SmackDown in Montreal

Looking at how much mental health weighs into business decisions now compared to years ago

DT reveals the best change Tony Khan has made so far in 2022 (it’s a change noone talks about)

Who had the worst looking hair on a wrestler when they first broke into wrestling?

Addressing those now cherry picking quarter hour ratings as a band-aid for overall decreases

Reflecting on the cool gesture from WWE to Deli Man at the end of Raw ThunderDome

Kenny Omega will follow the footsteps of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, etc and ultimately sign with WWE

Plus: Should WWE bring back TV Title; Johnny Gargano WWE future, defending Satnam Singh

Plus: DT not a fan of Aqua (Barbie Girl); Gary Busey arrested; Kashi Star busted & more!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

