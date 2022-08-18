Tags
Q&A w/ Don Tony 8/18/22: Johnny Gargano WWE Return; Paul Heyman HOF Class Of 2024; Solo Sikoa Next NXT Champion; Tony Khan / ROH Rumors
Q&A With Don Tony (EP72) 8/18/22, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.
Email your questions for the next Mailbag (9/1/22) to DonTony@DonTony.com.
Some Topics Discussed:
- DIY w/Ciampa, Reforming The Way, or Singles: Which do you want to see if Johnny Gargano returns to WWE?
- Paul Heyman will go into WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia
- Is Shinsuke Nakamura the most successful Japanese Male Wrestler in WWE history?
- Solo Sikoa should have at least one NXT Heavyweight Title reign before jumping to main roster
- Addressing rumors Tony Khan doesn’t fully own Ring Of Honor & Warner Media possibly dropping AEW
- Is it a good thing that fans always expect surprises, swerves & run-ins during every AEW show?
- How realistic are the chances WWE could be sold to a group led by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson?
- AEW needs steady Dynamite ratings of 1M+ w/Punk & Danielson + imminent return of Kenny Omega
- How much involvement does Vince McMahon still have within WWE outside of day to day operations?
- Drew McIntyre remains the favorite to ultimately return the WWE & Universal Titles to each brand
- Explaining 1 more time why WWE gave ‘Budget Cuts’ reason for releases despite not having $$$ problems
- DT’s Current Top 5 finishers & Top 3 favorite Wrestlers plus ECW Mount Rushmore for Wrestlers
- Plus: DT Quantum Leaping; Thoughts on Brad Shepard, Woodstock ’99, & Typical DT Day in 1991 and lots more!
- Don Tony’s physical mailing address: Don Tony PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128
