Q&A w/ Don Tony 8/18/22: Johnny Gargano WWE Return; Paul Heyman HOF Class Of 2024; Solo Sikoa Next NXT Champion; Tony Khan / ROH Rumors

Q&A With Don Tony (EP72) 8/18/22, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.

Email your questions for the next Mailbag (9/1/22) to DonTony@DonTony.com.

Some Topics Discussed:

DIY w/Ciampa, Reforming The Way, or Singles: Which do you want to see if Johnny Gargano returns to WWE?

Paul Heyman will go into WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia

Is Shinsuke Nakamura the most successful Japanese Male Wrestler in WWE history?

Solo Sikoa should have at least one NXT Heavyweight Title reign before jumping to main roster

Addressing rumors Tony Khan doesn’t fully own Ring Of Honor & Warner Media possibly dropping AEW

Is it a good thing that fans always expect surprises, swerves & run-ins during every AEW show?

How realistic are the chances WWE could be sold to a group led by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson?

AEW needs steady Dynamite ratings of 1M+ w/Punk & Danielson + imminent return of Kenny Omega

How much involvement does Vince McMahon still have within WWE outside of day to day operations?

Drew McIntyre remains the favorite to ultimately return the WWE & Universal Titles to each brand

Explaining 1 more time why WWE gave ‘Budget Cuts’ reason for releases despite not having $$$ problems

DT’s Current Top 5 finishers & Top 3 favorite Wrestlers plus ECW Mount Rushmore for Wrestlers

Plus: DT Quantum Leaping; Thoughts on Brad Shepard, Woodstock ’99, & Typical DT Day in 1991 and lots more!

Don Tony’s physical mailing address: Don Tony PO Box 140128, Howard Beach, NY 11414-0128

CLICK HERE to listen to Q&A w/ DON TONY (#72) 087/18/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#72) 08/18/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#72) 08/18/2022 CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#72) 08/18/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows! ====