The Sit-Down With Don Tony 8/14/22: Bray Wyatt / Vince McMahon Fake News; AOP WWE Return? Triple H Tweaking HOF; MJF Returning; Seth Rollins / WWE Draft
- Latest fake news focuses on Vince McMahon dislike & pushing Bray Wyatt out of WWE
- WWE Draft: Besides Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar, who would you Draft #1 from WWE roster?
- Sausage: WWE Hall Of Fame will undergo some changes post Vince McMahon WWE Era
- DT predicts how Cody Rhodes will be brought back & used in WWE under Triple H leading creative
- Once MJF returns, AEW fans will quickly forget awful way Tony Khan publicly handled the matter
- Raw & SmackDown GMs should return to help promote & push 2022 WWE Draft
- Although a small group, there is a wild hate towards Nikkita Lyons with some Women in IWC
- Are the Authors Of Pain (AOP) on the fast track for a return to WWE?
- Did TK put the AEW Tag Titles on Swerve/Lee instead of FTR to send a statement to WWE?
- Defending Vince Russo’s work within WWE, WCW, and NWA TNA
- Dark Side Of The Ring dropped by VICE; Robert Roode’s WWE future; support for Liv Morgan
- Lex Luger / WWE HOF; AEW treatment of FTW Title vs TNT Title; Hardy’s WWE HOF future
- DT / indy wrestling manager return; Would you sleep w/Vince McMahon for $10 Million?
- 2022 World Series Predictions; favorite Derek Jeter moment; LIVE PD returns with a new name & new network
- IRS vs Wrestling Patreons & YouTubers; CDC lifts some covid restrictions
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.
