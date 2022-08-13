The Don Tony Show 08/13/22: Hit Row Return To WWE TV; Kross Title Shot At Extreme Rules? Tony Khan Pets WWE Bear; Shawn Michaels Calls Vince / Bruce / NXT 2.0 Story Fake News

Some Topics Discussed:

Karrion Kross to face winner of Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules? (Sausage)

Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and B-Fab) return to WWE SmackDown!

Addressing clowns claiming to support Hit Row but taking digs at Swerve Strickland

Amidst positive buzz around Triple H / WWE; Tony Khan forced to pet the WWE Bear (Sausage)

Biggest MISTAKE Tony Khan can make, is to keep wrestlers around so they don’t sign with WWE

WWE SmackDown on FOX rating changed to TVPG DLSV and suddenly no one cares!

WWE SmackDown Results: Gunther v Nakamura, Womens Tag Title Tourney, Contract signing

SmackDown Feedback: Shayna Baszler should have pocketed some of Ronda’s $$$ while attacking Liv

Drew McIntyre / Roman Reigns ‘Face To Face’ set for 8/19 edition of WWE SmackDown

Shawn Michaels calls FAKE NEWS that Vince & Bruce was calling the creative shots in NXT 2.0

WWE deciding to drop 24/7 Title or use it more for promotional purposes (Sausage)

All Elite: Parker Boudreaux officially signs a contract with AEW

AEW Rampage Results: Bryan Danielson / Garcia segment; Beardhausen; Sammy / Tay in action

AEW Dynamite 8/10/22 & Impact Wrestling 8/11/22 ratings

WWE Raw (8/15/22) Preview

Live Chat & SuperChat questions and comments answered throughout the show

