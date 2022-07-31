The Sit-Down With Don Tony 7/31/22: Brock Lesnar On WWE Hiatus; Edge’s Future; Triple H To Address Women’s Tag Team Titles; Ric Flair Retirement Match Live Reaction; Randy Orton Returning

Some Topics Discussed:

Brock Lesnar’s imminent WWE future post SummerSlam & for Clash Of The Castle

Triple H and WWE are about to address and resolve Women’s Tag Team Titles situation

Despite the IWC noise & covid, the last few years have been a great time to be a wrestling fan

RIP Blackjack Brown (65), Bill Russell (88) and Nichelle Nichols (89)

Live reaction & feedback of Ric Flair’s Last Match received mixed reviews

Disappointing not to see more WWE stars attend Ric Flair’s Last Match

The truth about Edge exiting Judgement Day and his imminent future with WWE

Approaching the 9 year anniversary of the infamous TNA ‘August 1 Warning’

Growing Up DT: Stealing Steve Corino’s ECW Theme Music for Tombstone Radio

Growing Up DT: Paying $125 on Ebay for an early release of Steve Austin’s Disturbed Theme for Tombstone Radio

Reports of many wrestlers looking to sign w/WWE with Triple H leading creative is highly exaggerated

Be prepared: With Triple H leading creative, some stars will be elevated while others will not

Looking at Vince McMahon’s 2022 on-air appearances before WWE investigation went public

Props to Jeff Jarrett and the incredible shape he is in at 55 years old

Addressing a few GoFundMe ‘eviction’ scams to raise $$$ to attend Starrcast V

Plus: Ciampa’s WWE future; personas not yet done in wrestling, and much more!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

