WWE SummerSlam 2022 Review: Roman Reigns Retains & Brock Lesnar Destroys The Ring! Bayley, Edge, Io Shirai & Dakota Kai Return! Becky / Bianca Alliance? Logan Paul Shines In Singles Debut

Roman Reigns retains against Brock Lesnar in an absolute wild match with a crazy finish. Complete with Paul Heyman F-5 thru announcers’ table and a Theory cash in tease… It may be SummerSlam, but it was Vengeance Day for Vengeance Day! Not only did Edge make his WWE return but Bayley, Io Shirai (now Iyo Sky) and Dakota Kai also appeared!… Bianca Belair def Becky Lynch but an alliance between the two may have formed in the process…

With The Usos retaining, is WWE thinking about splitting up Street Profits?… Standing moonsault, frog splash thru table, phenomenal forearm & more: Logan Paul shows WWE Universe that he belongs… Pat McAfee belongs, even with that Canadian Destroyer he landed!… Liv Morgan pins Ronda Rousey – or did she?… Despite ‘not cleared’ to compete, Riddle called out Seth Rollins and was greeted with another Curb Stomp… And we even got our juices titillated with a Maximum Male Models segment!

This and much more is discussed during your WWE SummerSlam 2022 Post Show Review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV. Enjoy!

NOTE: You can check out this week’s episode of The Don Tony Show (7/30/22) along with the WWE SummerSlam 2022 Preview & Predictions HERE:

====

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results:

Bianca Belair (c) def Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Championship)

Logan Paul def The Miz

Bobby Lashley (c) def Theory (United States Championship)

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def Finn Balor & Damian Priest (No DQ Match)

Pat McAfee def Happy Corbin

The Usos (c) def Street Profits (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Jeff Jarrett Special Referee)

Liv Morgan (c) def Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Roman Reigns (c) def Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing Match for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 REVIEW online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 REVIEW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 REVIEW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 REVIEW CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

😎This Q&A w/Don Tony episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

💰Use the Promo Code: DonTony and get 20% off any order!

👍DT recommends: The ULTRA SMOOTH PACKAGE or THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0

==================