The Don Tony Show 07/23/22: Vince McMahon Announces Retirement & Tony Khan Tweets Like A Child; Triple H Back As WWE EVP; Brock Lesnar Walks Out On WWE – Until He Didn’t; Max Dupri Finished With MMM?

Vince McMahon announces his retirement from WWE, & IWCrybabies are PISSED!

What’s a good Vince McMahon story without an insult Tweet from The Petulant Child, Tony Khan

Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon named Co-CEO; Triple H returns as EVP & head of Talent Relations

Agenda over accuracy: Why so many got it so wrong about Triple H & Vince McMahon coverage

Details of Internal Memo from Vince McMahon to WWE Superstars leaked

Don Tony says #ThankYouVince for 40+ years of Entertainment

Sausage: Sasha Banks’ relationship w/Vince McMahon a MAJOR factor when discussing a WWE return

Sausage: Vince McMahon Appreciation Night, 2023/2024 HOF, sticking around as a consultant

Baiters flood IWC with claims Brock Lesnar walked out on SmackDown & WWE… but he didn’t

IWCrybabies were drooling WWE wouldnt give Brock the Sasha/Naomi treatment on Smackdown

Max Dupri replaced with Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell from NXT)?

Maximum Male Models 2022 Beachwear segment postponed until 7/29 SmackDown

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 7/22/22 results

WWE stock up almost 12% since announcement of Vince McMahon sex scandal investigation

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2 (Jericho/Kingston Barbed Wire Match) rating drops

Chris Jericho suffers broken nose during Barbed Wire Match (pics)

Live chat and SuperChat questions and comments answered during the show

Programming Note: The Don Tony Show + SummerSlam Predictions Show next Saturday morning (7/30/22) 11AM

