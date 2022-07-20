Tags
AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Two 7/20/22 + NXT Recap; Luchasaurus w/Worst Turn In Recent History; ROH PPV Predictions; Cora Jade Tosses NXT Title In The Trash; Jeff Jarrett Bloodies Ric Flair
Episode #137 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (07/20/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2 Recap: Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston Barbed Wire Bloodbath!
- Luchasaurus with the dumbest, pointless, most uncreative ‘face turn’ in recent wrestling history
- Addressing Cole Carter’s (NXT Two Dimes) appearance on AEW Dynamite
- Jeff Jarrett attacks and bloodies Ric Flair giving those Hulkamania Australia 2009 Vibes
- Ring Of Honor: Death Before Dishonor 2022 Predictions
- Grizzled Young Veterans revealed as Dyad with an all new, and awesome look (Pics)
- Cora Jade tosses the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship in the Trash (Pic)
- DT discusses what could and should happen with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles next
- Roderick Strong has become the most unintimidating wrestling star on WWE/NXT roster
- NXT Teasers of 8.10.11 + HAVOC revealed to be… Zoey Stark
- NXT 2.0 Recap (7/19/22) and TV Rating
- AEW Rampage 7/22/22 and NXT 7/26/22 previews
- Picked Live: NXT Watch Party Winners (Nikkita Lyons and Liv Morgan Signed Photos!)
AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two Results (7/20/22):
- Brody King def Darby Allin
- Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta def Best Friends
- Christian and Luchasaurus def Varsity Blondes
- Ricky Starks def Cole Carter (FKA ‘Two Dimes’ in NXT) Open Challenge for FTW Championship
- Jade Cargill & Kiera Hogan def Athena & Willow Nightingale
- ‘The Painmaker’ Chris Jericho def Eddie Kingston (Barbed Wire Anywhere Match)
NXT 2.0 Results (7/19/22):
- JD McDonagh def Cameron Grimes
- Roderick Strong def Damon Kemp
- Briggs and Jensen (c) def Pretty Deadly (NXT UK Tag Team Title Match)
- AXIOM def Dante Chen
- Zoey Stark wins 20 Women Battle Royal (Receives future shot at NXT Women’s Championship)
