WWE Raw Post Show 7/18/2022: WWE Raw Still TV-PG; Logan Paul On Miz TV; Edge Coming To SummerSlam? AJ Wants Theory’s MITB Briefcase; Ric Flair’s Final Match Details Revealed
WWE Raw Post Show (7/18/22) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire & Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- TV-PG: DT prepped everyone last week 7/18 Raw would remain as PG & when TV-14 will happen
- Titus O’Neil speech on Raw was to appease stockholders, advertisers & kill all the clickbait BS
- WWE Raw recap 7/18/22: Logan Paul on Miz TV; Ziggler KO’s Theory Again; Riddle On KO Show
- Fans troll Theory with the loudest WHAT Chants on Raw in years, and he takes it like a superstar
- Rey Mysterio WWE 20 Year Anniversary Celebration & Roman Reigns on 7/25/22 Raw at MSG
- Will Edge appear on 7/25/22 Raw to set up Mysterio/Edge vs Judgement Day at SummerSlam?
- WWE SummerSlam 2022: Updated lineup (New Matches added)
- The Usos celebrate One Year Anniversary of their current WWE Tag Team Championship reign
- Follow-up: DT’s discussion about Sasha Banks possibly returning to WWE in 2023
- Ric Flair’s Final Bout is a Tag Team Match: Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
- Cindy Heenan, wife of Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan passes away 🙏
- Michael Elgin denies being arrested in Japan for stealing – Protein Powder
- Alberto El Patron ‘WWE Desperation Tour’ continues with claim about 2023 Royal Rumble
- WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage 7/15/22 and Impact Wrestling 7/14/22 ratings
- AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two and NXT 2.0 7/19/22 previews
- Picked Live: WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage Watch Party Winners: Liv Morgan MITB Signed Pics!
- Live chat, SuperChat questions and comments answered throughout the show
WWE Raw Results (7/18/22):
- Bianca Belair (c) def Carmella (Raw Women’s Title Match)
- Damian Priest def Rey Mysterio
- Seth Rollins def Ezekiel
- Angelo Dawkins def Omos by DQ
- Street Profits def Omos and MVP by DQ
- AJ Styles def Theory by Countout
- Tozawa def Dana Brooke (c) (24/7)
- Nikki A.S.H def Tozawa (c) (24/7)
- Alexa Bliss def Nikki A.S.H (c) (24/7)
- Doudrop def Alexa Bliss (c) (24/7)
- Tamina def Doudrop (c) (24/7)
- Dana Brooke def Tamina (c) (24/7)
- Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Dana Brooke def Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H and Tamina
WWE Main Event Results (7/18/22):
- Akira Tozawa def Reggie
- Alpha Academy def Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander
