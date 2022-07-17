The Sit-Down With Don Tony 7/17/22: Why AEW Can’t Do Regular House Shows; Michael Elgin Arrested In Japan? FTR & Others Getting Involved In RIC FLAIR’s Last Match; Bruiser Brody In ECW

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

DT explains why AEW doesn’t do regular house shows (it’s a reason you never think about)

FTR, Tully Blanchard Enterprises; Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Sting to get involved in Ric Flair’s Last Match?

Where does FTR rank on your ‘Top Tag Teams’ list?

Remembering Daffney (RIP) who would have turned 47 years old today

Why didn’t Eric Redbeard, Homicide, Johnny Elite (Morrison) get more opportunities in AEW?

Bruiser Brody (RIP) tops DT’s list of wrestlers that would have been a perfect fit in ECW

VIDEO: Don Tony picks up a 94 y/o stranger and is an eerie clone of Captain Lenny

Early reports of Michael Elgin being arrested in Japan for stealing protein powder

Looking back at the infamous New York City Blackout of 1977 (45-year anniversary)

Approaching the 20-year anniversary of Shawn Michaels’ WWE in ring return

Should Goldberg have gone Undefeated during his entire WCW run up to its closing in 2001?

DT to visit Hulk Hogan Beach Shop (FL) in September

Plus: Rick Rude as WWE Champion; DT’s Family invited to Ivana Trump’s Funeral & more\

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live discussion show hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. A shout out to everyone who joined us live and chose some great topics of discussion.

