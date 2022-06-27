Tags
WWE Raw Post Show 6/27/2022: John Cena Anniversary Celebration; AEW Stars Pay Video Tributes On Raw To Cena; Adam Cole Injured; Tony Khan Is A Hugger
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson & others appear on Raw w/video tribute messages for John Cena
- What did John Cena do prior to Raw? He granted wishes for Make A Wish of course!
- WWE Raw review 6/27/22: MITB Go Home Show; WWE Celebrates 20 Years Of John Cena!
- Vince McMahon appears on WWE Raw and pays tribute to John Cena
- Rumor Killer: Elias not returning as a regular character on WWE Raw
- Latest Riddle over the top love for Randy Orton: Someone is turning on their partner big time!
- Undertaker returning WWE SummerSlam weekend for a special Q&A with fans
- Gunther in position to end Intercontinental Title PPV streak at WWE SummerSlam
- AEW: Forbidden Door Injury updates to Dax Harwood (shoulder) and Adam Cole (concussion)
- Tony Khan / Claudio contract talks commenced early June right after WWE return rumors began
- Pics: About those Tony Khan hugs to Claudio (Cesaro) and Okada
- Ric Flair’s Final Opponent should be kept as a surprise, and it be revealed to be Sting
- WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage 6/24/22 and Impact Wrestling 6/23/22 ratings
- AEW Dynamite: Blood And Guts 2022 & NXT 2.0 6/28/22 Previews
- Picked Live: AEW Rampage/WWE SmackDown Watch Party Winner: CM Punk & Sting Signed AEW Photos!
- NXT Watch Party 6/28/22 Prize Giveaway Details: Riddle & Randy Orton signed photos!
- DT bringing back The Mailbag THU 7/7/22 (Email Questions to: dontony@dontony.com)
- Live chat, SuperChat questions and comments answered throughout the show
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 06/27/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 06/27/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 06/27/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 06/27/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE Raw Results (6/27/22):
- Riddle wins Last Chance Battle Royal (Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier)
- Montez Ford def Jey Uso (Street Profits pick stipulation at MITB)
- AJ Styles def The Miz by Count out
- Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss
- Bobby Lashley def Alpha Acadamy (Handicap Match, Theory Special Ring Enforcer)
- Becky Lynch def Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H, Tamina, Shayna Baszler, and Doudrop (Last Chance Elimination Match for Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier)
WWE Main Event Results (6/27/22):
- Mustafa Ali defeated T-Bar
- Ciampa defeated Akira Tozawa
==================
====
====
===============
