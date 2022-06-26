AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV Review: Jon Moxley New Interim AEW Champion; Cesaro Debuts; Pac Wins All-Atlantic Title; Katsuyori Shibata Appears; Referee Paul Turner Sucks

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was a PPV many of us didn’t think we needed, but we’re glad we got. Forbidden Door was alot of fun with great wrestling and a few surprises including Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) and an emotional appearance by Katsuyori Shibata. Orange Cassidy v Will Ospreay tore it up! Pac is your first ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion. Sting and Billy Gunn still have it!

Overall, an excellent PPV, however it did have its share of not-so-great moments. A very strange finish where Adam Cole who may have suffered an injury, missed taking the Rainmaker but still rolled himself into a pin by Jay White. And Referee Paul Turner once again shows why he is arguably the worst referee amongst the top wrestling companies. We also had an injury scare for Dax Harwood (shoulder) as FTR added the IWGP Tag Team Titles to their collection. This and much more is discussed during your AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV Recap and Review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV Results (6/26/22):

Jon Moxley def Hiroshi Tanahashi (New Interim AEW World Champion)

Jay White (c) v Okada v Hangman Page v Adam Cole (IWGP World Championship)

Claudio Castagnoli (Newest Member Of Blackpool Combat Club) def Zack Sabre Jr

Will Ospreay (c) def Orange Cassidy (IWGP US Championship)

Thunder Rosa (c) def Toni Storm (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Dudes with Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin & Shingo Takagi) def Bullet Club (Young Bucks & El Phantasmo)

PAC def Miro, Malakai Black and Clark Connors (New AEW All-Atlantic Champion)

FTR (ROH Tag Champs) def Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (IWGP Tag Champs) and Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero (Winner Take All Tag Titles)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara def Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

Buy-In: YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto def Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

Buy-In: Lance Archer def Nick Comorato

Buy-In: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland def Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

Buy-In: Max Caster & Gunn Club def LA Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & DKC)

