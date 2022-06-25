The Don Tony Show 06/25/22: Triple H Back Full Time; NJPW Star Off Forbidden Door Due To Fever; Rousey v Baszler; Pat McAfee vs Corbin Set For SummerSlam; AEW Wellness Policy

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

Some Topics Discussed:

NJPW star Takahashi off AEW Forbidden Door due to fever (99.5+); denied travel to US

Several top wrestling news sites caught altering 2020 WWE Investigation article to click bait YOU

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 6/24/22 results

Idea: Sami Zayn wins MITB, gives up briefcase to get in Bloodline & is betrayed by Roman Reigns

Natalya nails Ronda Rousey impersonation on SmackDown. Ronda’s performance: Lousy

Viking Raiders make their SmackDown return with a new attitude, and new face paint

RUSH: If Deacon Batista visited a Latin Brothel in Corona Queens back in the day w/o protection

AEW closes Rampage with a sloppy clusterfu*k build to Forbidden Door and Blood And Guts

Opinion: AEW should have waited a week for Blood & Guts since all the focus has been on NJPW

Triple H appears at WWE Performance Center and announces he is back Full Time

Rumor Killer: Despite Triple H return, there are no plans for a ‘Black and Gold’ revival in NXT

Amidst allegations, John Laurinaitis takes leave of absence, temp replaced by Bruce Pritchard

Tony Khan claims AEW drug tests and has a Wellness Policy; DT believes it to be true

Exclusive: True story behind Tammy Sytch Attorney requesting to be removed from criminal case

Details behind the recent relaunch of Tammy Sytch’s OnlyFans Page while incarcerated

AEW Dynamite 6/22/22 rating rebounds but not to Pre-Forbidden Door theme show levels

John Cena is not the only Superstar this summer celebrating 20 Year Anniversary of WWE debut

OTD 1994: WWF Rage In The Cage Video Game released on Sega CD

Exclusive Sausage: Charlotte Flair advertised for August WWE events, but will return sooner

Vince McMahon to make more random TV appearances, both announced & unannounced

WWE Money In The Bank updates

Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 06/25/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 06/25/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 06/25/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 06/25/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

😎This Q&A w/Don Tony episode is sponsored by MANSCAPED (www.Manscaped.com)

🎁The perfect Father’s Day Gift, even for yourself!

💰Use the Promo Code: DonTony and get 20% off any order!

👍DT recommends: The ULTRA SMOOTH PACKAGE or THE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE 4.0

==================