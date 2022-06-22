WND (Ep133) 6/22/22: AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Predictions; Daniel Garcia Joining BCC?; Christian Goes MJF On Jungle Boy; AEW Dynamite & NXT Results

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV Predictions

AEW Dynamite results 6/22/22: Okada Enters The Forbidden Door!

DT Prediction: Daniel Garcia will join the Blackpool Combat Club & face Zack Sabre Jr at FD

Christian Cage goes full MJF on Jungle Boy (Think Brian Pillman Jr / MJF feud)

AEW needs to bring MJF back to television after Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson OUT for Forbidden Door & Blood and Guts due to injury

Tomohiro Ishii and Malakai Black added to AEW All Atlantic Championship Tournament Final

NXT 6/21/22 quick results & another impressive TV rating

Two Dimes will finally sleep with the fishes on next episode of NXT 2.0

Jordan Devlin gets a new NXT name: JD McDonagh

Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2022 PPV Results (6/19/22)

Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo Injury update after insane ladder/table spot at Slammiversary

TripleMania XXX: Tijuana Results (LFI Vs. Matt Hardy & Johnny Hardy (Morrison)

Picked Live: NXT Watch Party Winners (2): All new Chella Toys Adam Bomb Series 2 figures

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV Current Lineup (6/26/22):

Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi (AEW Interim World Championship Match)

Jay White (c) vs Okada vs Hangman Page vs Adam Cole (IWGP Championship)

Pac vs Miro vs Malakai Black vs Tomohiro Ishii (AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Final)

Zack Sabre Jr vs ??? (Newest Member Of Blackpool Combat Club)

FTR (ROH Tag Champs) vs United Empire (IWGP Tag Champs) vs Roppongi Vice (Winner Take All)

Bullet Club (Young Bucks, Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) vs Dudes With Attitudes (Darby Allin, Sting, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi)

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

Thunder Rosa (c) vs Toni Storm (AEW Women’s Championship)

Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

Gunn Club & Max Caster vs NJPW Dojo (DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura (Buy In)

