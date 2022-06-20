The Sit-Down With Don Tony 6/20/22: Media Labels Former Vince McMahon Employee A Victim; Jeff Hardy Update; Tammy Sytch Attorney Wants Off The Case; Ezekiel vs Elias

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ is a live chat and call-in show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

Some Topics Discussed:

More on Vince McMahon misconduct allegations… Why are the Anti-WWE media labeling former WWE employee as a ‘victim’?… Latest on Jeff Hardy’s arrest and the slippery slope of learning who provided Jeff Hardy with the vehicle… Attorney representing Tammy Sytch wants off the case… The term ‘Forbidden Door’ has almost run its course… Memories of WWE referee Tim White (RIP)… How WWE will further use Elias and Ezekiel on TV… Was Wardlow vs 20 Plaintiffs the worst match in AEW Dynamite history?… Happy Father’s Day and Happy Juneteenth to everyone… 80’s Video: DT exits his High School graduation and a Commemorative Chair?…. and much more!

