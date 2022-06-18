Tags
The Don Tony Show 06/18/22: WWE Investigates Vince McMahon For Misconduct, Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Set For SummerSlam, Who’s Car Was JEFF HARDY Driving? RIP Dave Hebner (73)
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Vince McMahon investigated by WWE for misconduct, allegedly paid $3M hush money to former employee
- Comparing Vince & Linda McMahon (relationship) to Bill and Hillary Clinton
- WWE appoints Stephanie McMahon as Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman
- Now you realize how stupid rumors were WWE pushed Stephanie out due to inept & MLW lawsuit
- John Laurinaitis’ name also popping up in the Vince McMahon / WWE misconduct allegations
- Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown & will face Roman Reigns for Undisputed Title at SummerSlam
- WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 6/17/22 results
- Premature Ejaculation: IWC races to be the first to report Sasha Banks released by WWE
- Latest on Jeff Hardy: Who’s car was Jeff Hardy driving during his DUI Arrest?
- AEW Dynamite 6/15/22 rating tanks: A deep dive into a glaring problem with recent TV programming
- First Look: FOCO WWE Batista Bobblehead (Limited to 720) now available for Pre-Order
- RIP Dave Hebner (73)
- Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show
====
=================
