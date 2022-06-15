WND (Ep132) 6/15/22: Jeff Hardy DUI Update & Arrest Video (Over 3x Legal Limit); AEW Dynamite & NXT Recaps; Sasha Banks Released Rumors & Vince McMahon Sexcapades (DTS Preview)

Episode #132 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (06/15/2022) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire and Pro Wrestling TV.



Some Topics Discussed:

Sad details straight from Police Report: Jeff Hardy’s BAC over 3 times legal limit (12+ drinks)

Let this sink in: Jeff Hardy BAC (.294) was higher than Tammy Sytch (.280) DUI Manslaughter

AEW suspends Jeff Hardy without pay; Tony Khan, Matt Hardy and AAA issue statements

TMZ Arrest Video: FL Highway Police briefly forced to draw Guns on non-compliant Jeff Hardy

If alcohol is the only pain remedy (physical, mental) for Jeff Hardy, how do you change that?

AEW Dynamite results 6/15/22: Young Bucks win Tag Titles; Ortiz loses Hair v Hair, Sammy joins JAS

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV: Latest news including several matches added

AAA prohibits Andrade, Penta Ocuro and Rey Fenix from working Forbidden Door PPV

With many existing Titles, Tony Khan explains the need for an AEW All Atlantic Championship

After weeks of silence, suddenly wrestling news turn their attention to Jake Atlas arrest & AEW future

Tony D’Angelo shoulder injury update & more on WWE releasing NXT ‘Two Dimes’ Troy Donovan

NXT 6/7/22 quick results & impressive TV rating

Storyline stupidity: The Dyad wrestle w/hoods on, and opponents never attempt to pull them off

NWA ‘Alwayz Ready’ PPV results (6/11/22)

Aron Stevens (Damian Sandow) says he has wrestled his final match: Retired or just for NWA?

Impact Wrestling: Slammiversary 2022 PPV Lineup and Predictions

Picked Live: NXT Watch Party Winners (2): Shotzi Blackheart ‘Friday The 13th’ signed pics

76 Year Old Vince McMahon’s latest sexcapades and Sasha Banks released?: The Don Tony Show 6/18/22 preview

