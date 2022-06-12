The Sit-Down With Don Tony 6/12/22: NXT Two Dimes Sleeps w/The Fishes; Cody v Roman At WM39; Edge / WWE Raw Return; Nicer 🍑: Kiera Hogan v Mandy Rose

Don Tony jinxes NXT’ Two Dimes: WWE releases Troy Donovan

DT’s creative idea how WWE can write Two Dimes off NXT & further Legado / D’Angelo feud

Sincere suggestion to Tony Khan on how AEW Brand can grow their audience right now

Manipulating and reporting fake news is the new Kayfabe has taken over pro wrestling

Has NWA hit rock bottom with their horrible attendance for ‘Alwayz Ready’ PPV?

Kiera Hogan vs Mandy Rose: Who has the nicer ‘Peach’?

Explaining why FTW, ROH & Owen Hart Titles are just ‘smoke & mirrors’ for certain AEW wrestlers

Thunder Rosa? Jade Cargill? Britt Baker? Who will be AEW’s first female ‘mega star’?

Celebrating 20 Years Of John Cena, DT reveals his all time favorite Cena moment & match

IWC starting to move away from The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Edge’s return to TV post Judgement Day beatdown may be a very lonely one

AEW vs WWE Survivor Series Match + who would be 2022 version of AEW/WWE Four Horsemen

Noelle Foley launches an Only Fans + Every legendary wrestler & mobster launch podcasts

Message for Wrestling fans who choose to watch and support only one promotion)

Who should be the inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions?

Pat McAfee returning to the ring; Jeff Jarrett on Broken Skull Sessions; Bill DeMott vs Sunny

Cena vs Theory at SummerSlam; Is Disney really trying to purchase WWE?

Where is Tully Blanchard; Johnny Rodz medical update, Long time wrestling feuds

If offered, would Don Tony return to indy wrestling as a manager?

Discussion: When did you get bit by the pro wrestling bug? (Share your stories with DT)

