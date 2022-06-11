The Don Tony Show 06/11/22: Paige Leaves WWE; Cody Rhodes Out Until Royal Rumble; Dispelling Stupid Edge / Judgement Day Report; Riddle v Roman Reigns; WTF Is A Last Laugh Match?

Cody Rhodes undergoes successful surgery; is expected to be out until Royal Rumble 2023

Paige announces she is leaving a/o WWE July 7; let the ‘Saraya to AEW’ clickbaiting begin

Discussion: Manipulating wrestling news is the new ‘Kayfabe, and some Promoters are ‘all in’

With WWE possibly lifting Sasha Banks & Naomi WWE suspensions this week, expect the month-long silence to also end

Riddle vs Roman Reigns for WWE Undisputed Championship set for 6/17 SmackDown

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 6/10/22 results

Hey WWE, what the hell is a ‘Last Laugh Match’? Will Moss have to make Corbin laugh to win?

Gunther wins IC Title and ‘Babyface’ Lacey Evans qualifies for MITB

Sending thoughts & prayers to Johnny Rodz who underwent Heart surgery

Dispelling dumb report WWE removed Edge from Judgement Day due to balking creative direction

Dispelling stupid report that Stephanie McMahon was pushed out of WWE

Dispelling moronic reports that MLW Lawsuit is connected to Stephanie McMahon’s WWE hiatus

Sadly, wrestling fans were not ready for NWA Alwayz Ready (Pics)

After reviewing alternative options, Cesaro may be returning to WWE after all

AEW Dynamite (6/8/22) and Impact Wrestling (6/9/22) ratings

WWE tapes 6/14 and 6/21 NXT 2.0 episodes due to house show tour

More on Joe Gacy’s Disciples ‘The Dyad’ and Giovanni Vinci

Legado del Fantasma / Tony D’Angelo Family ‘Alliance’ quickly imploding

Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show

