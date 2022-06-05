Tags
NXT In Your House 2022 Review w/Don Tony: Bron Breakker Retains; Carmelo Hayes + Creed Brothers Win Gold; MVP Debuts Bobby Lashley Diss Track!
Bron Breakker resists numerous DQ temptations offered from Joe Gacy… A valiant effort was made, but Wendy fails to become NXT Women’s ‘CHOOmpian’... The Creed Brothers become new NXT Tag Team Champions. But is the end of the Creed Brothers in Diamond Mine still near?… Melo proves why he is Money… Whether you like it our not, Toxic is still the main Attraction in NXT… Legado del Fantasma are now forced to join Tony D’Angelo and The Family… And a fun Non-NXT treat: To hype up HIAC event 6/5/22, WWE aired an amazing Diss Track by MVP on Bobby Lashley! This and more discussed during your NXT In Your House 2022 Review, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
NXT: In Your House 2022 Results (6/4/22):
- Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, & Two Dimes def Legado del Fantasma (Losers join winning team’s stable)
- Toxic Attraction (c) def Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (Women’s Tag Team Titles)
- Carmelo Hayes def Cameron Grimes (c) (New NXT North American Champion)
- Mandy Rose (c) def Wendy Choo (NXT Women’s Championship)
- Creed Brothers def Pretty Deadley (c) (New NXT Tag Team Champions)
- Bron Breakker (c) def Joe Gacy (NXT Championship / If Breakker is DQ, he loses the title)
