Thursday Night Don-O-Mite 6/2/2022 (Special Ep): MJF Cuts ‘Pipe Bomb’ On Tony Khan; Melanie Pillman RIP (56); NXT IYH 2022 Predictions; Miro Returns; Max Caster Visits Vince McMahon HWOF
A special THURSDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE + Q&A With Don Tony double episode, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. DT’s favorite episode streamed so far in 2022. Enjoy!
Some Topics Discussed:
- ‘Loose Cannon’ MJF returns to AEW Dynamite & cuts profanity laced promo on Tony Khan
- DT idea: Tony Khan should have MJF go ‘rogue’; make unannounced appearances at Indy shows
- Another DT idea: MJF should eventually ‘assault’ Tony Khan leading to a major feud with….
- Revisiting Brian Pillman circa 1996, ECW debut, & similarities to MJF 2022
- Melanie Pillman, wife of Brian Pillman (mother of Brian Pillman Jr), passes away at 56
- Reason Thunder Rosa did not appear on 6/1/22 AEW Dynamite
- Johnny Elite (Morrison) returns to AEW Dynamite and is fed to the returning MIRO!
- AEW Dynamite 6/2/22 and NXT 6/1/22 quick results & Nielsen Ratings
- CM Punk vs Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hangman Page vs Okada rumored for AEW Forbidden Door
- William Regal: “Blood And Guts!” (Announced for 6/29/22 AEW Dynamite)
- AEW Rampage 6/3/22 preview: Lucha Bros vs Young Bucks, Athena debut, TNT Title Defense
- AEW Battle Of The Belts III announced for Saturday 8/6/22
- More on AEW pulling Jeff Hardy from Dynamite
- NXT In Your House 2022 Predictions
- NXT In Your House 2020/2021 Photo Flashback: What a difference two years makes
- Reason NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament was delayed
- Photo: Max Caster visits & middle fingers Vince McMahon Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
- Matt Cardona suffers torn bicep, likely to drop NWA World Title At ‘Alwayz Ready’ 6/11/22 PPV
- Picked Live: NXT Watch Party Winner of Toxic Attraction Triple Signed Photo
- AEW Rampage 6/4 Watch Party Contest: Win CM Punk merch from WWE, UFC and AEW!
- WWE SmackDown 6/4 Watch Party Contest: Win Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair Signed Pics!
- Q&A topics from our YouTube Channel Members and Subscribers
-
Bron Breakker (c) vs Joe Gacy (NXT Championship / If Breakker is DQ, he loses the title)
-
Mandy Rose (c) vs Wendy Choo (NXT Women’s Championship)
-
Cameron Grimes (c) vs Carmelo Hayes (NXT North American Championship)
-
Pretty Deadly (c) vs Creed Brothers (NXT Tag Team Championship)
-
Toxic Attraction (c) vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (Women’s Tag Team Titles)
-
Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, & Two Dimes vs Legado del Fantasma (Losers join winning team’s stable
