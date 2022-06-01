Thursday Night Don-O-Mite 6/2/2022 (Special Ep): MJF Cuts ‘Pipe Bomb’ On Tony Khan; Melanie Pillman RIP (56); NXT IYH 2022 Predictions; Miro Returns; Max Caster Visits Vince McMahon HWOF

A special THURSDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE + Q&A With Don Tony double episode, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. DT’s favorite episode streamed so far in 2022. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed: ‘Loose Cannon’ MJF returns to AEW Dynamite & cuts profanity laced promo on Tony Khan

DT idea: Tony Khan should have MJF go ‘rogue’; make unannounced appearances at Indy shows

Another DT idea: MJF should eventually ‘assault’ Tony Khan leading to a major feud with….

Revisiting Brian Pillman circa 1996, ECW debut, & similarities to MJF 2022

Melanie Pillman, wife of Brian Pillman (mother of Brian Pillman Jr), passes away at 56

Reason Thunder Rosa did not appear on 6/1/22 AEW Dynamite

Johnny Elite (Morrison) returns to AEW Dynamite and is fed to the returning MIRO!

AEW Dynamite 6/2/22 and NXT 6/1/22 quick results & Nielsen Ratings

CM Punk vs Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hangman Page vs Okada rumored for AEW Forbidden Door

William Regal: “Blood And Guts!” (Announced for 6/29/22 AEW Dynamite)

AEW Rampage 6/3/22 preview: Lucha Bros vs Young Bucks, Athena debut, TNT Title Defense

AEW Battle Of The Belts III announced for Saturday 8/6/22

More on AEW pulling Jeff Hardy from Dynamite

NXT In Your House 2022 Predictions

NXT In Your House 2020/2021 Photo Flashback: What a difference two years makes

Reason NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament was delayed

Photo: Max Caster visits & middle fingers Vince McMahon Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Matt Cardona suffers torn bicep, likely to drop NWA World Title At ‘Alwayz Ready’ 6/11/22 PPV

Picked Live: NXT Watch Party Winner of Toxic Attraction Triple Signed Photo

AEW Rampage 6/4 Watch Party Contest: Win CM Punk merch from WWE, UFC and AEW!

WWE SmackDown 6/4 Watch Party Contest: Win Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair Signed Pics!

Q&A topics from our YouTube Channel Members and Subscribers

NXT: In Your House 2022 Lineup (6/4/22):

Bron Breakker (c) vs Joe Gacy (NXT Championship / If Breakker is DQ, he loses the title)

Mandy Rose (c) vs Wendy Choo (NXT Women’s Championship)

Cameron Grimes (c) vs Carmelo Hayes (NXT North American Championship)

Pretty Deadly (c) vs Creed Brothers (NXT Tag Team Championship)

Toxic Attraction (c) vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (Women’s Tag Team Titles)

Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, & Two Dimes vs Legado del Fantasma (Losers join winning team’s stable

