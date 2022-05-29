AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 PPV Review w/Don Tony: CM Punk Wins World Title; Wardlow Destroys MJF; Ember Moon, Malcom Bivens & Rush Debut; Adam Cole + Britt Baker Win Owen Hart Tournament; Arena Anarchy: An Ugly Classic!

CM Punk def Hangman Page to win the AEW World Title!.. Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb put on a wrestling clinic.. Wardlow destroys MJF.. Anarchy In The Arena was exactly that: anarchy! As JR called it, ‘An Ugly Classic’.. AEW’s Power Couple (Adam Cole & Britt Baker) sweep The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.. Ember Moon, Malcom Bivens and Rush make their AEW debut.. Powerhouse Hobbs fails to capture Gold.. Delete beats Elite.. The House Of Black land that much needed win – and Julie Hart.. This and more discussed during your AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 PPV Review In 60 (Minutes), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Time Stamps:

0:00 – AEW DoN Opening Thoughts

4:30 – Thunder Rosa auctioning her DoN Gear w/proceeds going to victims of Uvalde Shooting

7:47 – Ember Moon, Malcom Bivens & Rush make AEW debuts

11:15 – Addressing the MJF Click Bait that poisoned the IWC AEW DoN Weekend

18:22 – AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 PPV Review In 60 (Minutes)

1:18:00 – Closing thoughts on AEW DoN 2022

AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 PPV Results (5/29/22):

CM Punk def Adam ‘Hangman’ Page (c) (New AEW World Champion)

Jurassic Express (c) def Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (AEW Tag Team Titles)

Jericho Appreciation Society def Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley (Anarchy in the Arena)

Thunder Rosa (c) def Serena Deeb (AEW Women’s World Title)

Kyle O’Reilly def Darby Allin

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant def Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti

Britt Baker def Ruby Soho (Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final)

Adam Cole def Samoa Joe (Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final)

House of Black def Death Triangle

Jade Cargill (c) def Anna Jay (TBS Title)

The Hardys def The Young Bucks

Wardlow def MJF

Hook and Danhausen def Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling (Buy-In Match)

====

CLICK HERE to listen to AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2022 PPV REVIEW online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2022 PPV REVIEW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2022 PPV REVIEW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2022 PPV REVIEW CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

==================

====

=================

===============

