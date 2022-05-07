The Don Tony Show 5/7/22: Tammy Sytch Arrested For DUI Manslaughter; Exclusive News Leads To DT’s Twitter War With Tammy’s Boyfriend; BIG E Suffers Recovery Setback

Tammy Sytch has been arrested and charged with Felony DUI Manslaughter (2nd Degree), driving with a suspended/revoked license, and seven misdemeanors including multiple license/vehicle infractions (as a habitual offender), DUI w/Property Damage and more. She faces up to 30 years in prison from the Florida charges alone. Factor in her issues with other states, and it gets even worse. On Sat 5/7/22, Sytch posted $227,500 BOND and was released from Indian Lake Jail. DT revealed exclusive details no-one has reported including: The origins of the vehicle Tammy operated in the fatal car crash. Why she was not arrested at the accident site despite driving without a valid license. Details involving the civil lawsuit filed against both Sytch and her boyfriend (James Pente). What is ‘vicarious liability’ and much more during this episode of The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Other Topics Discussed:

Don Tony gets into a twitter war with Tammy Sytch’s boyfriend

Continued prayers for Big E, who suffered a medical setback

Freddie Prinze Jr reveals details behind his upcoming new pro wrestling promotion

Article: Ten (10) Signs That You’re a Bad Wrestling Fan

WWE announces huge 30 event Summer Tour (dates/locations provided)

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 5/6/22 results

Brackets for Women’s Owen Hart Memorial revealed including a ‘JOKER’

DT reveals his pick for Women’s ‘Joker’ and who wins the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

Impact Wrestling draws a disappointing turnout for Under Siege PPV feat The Briscoes & more

Mia Yim and Sami Calahan make their Impact Wrestling return

Thump! Junkyard Dog Foco Bobblehead Preview (pics included)

Personal message from DT to Tammy Sytch & her boyfriend, James Pente (at end of the show)

Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 05/07/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/07/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/07/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/07/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE): Your PPV recap and review of ‘WrestleMania Backlash’ will air LIVE Sunday immediately following the event

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday May 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST on YouTube ====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Beyond The Matt Podcast

Brandon Foley

Aaron Kloss

Adam Fried

Adam Garcia

AJK

Alton Ehia

AMZO

Angel Nales

Anthony Burrows

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Foley

Brent Webster

Brian

Bruno Caamano

Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry

Bud Ardis

Chardae Hill

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

Christopher Stephens

CM Black Pixels

Coc*boy

Craig Neuens

Crazy Cruiserweight

Crisis In The Toyverse

Cyril Daniel

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

David Peralta

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Dominic McGlynn

Dorian Carrizales

Edgar DeHostos

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

Gabriel Dukinhower

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jaime Vaquera

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Lynn

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Juan V Canas

Kenneth Hewlett

Kevin Rivera

KressMann

Kyle Bauer

Kyle Kaczmarski

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Narc Israel

Matt Krause

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Harvey

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nathan Moyers

Nia

Omar Sumpter

Pran Fernando

Ray Gonez

RazorbackRobb

Rob Ace

Roger Rubio

Russell Zavala

Ry Baker

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Sam Boone

Sam From Detroit

Scott Taylor

Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)

Sean Howard

Sean Williams

Stel Stylianou

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tom Nelson

Tommy Pockesci

Trump’s Secret Lover

Veteran Theory

Whisperer Rob

Zack Scieslicki

Zhenya Berry

SPONSORS

BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!

Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion! SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)