Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 5/7/22: Tammy Sytch Arrested For DUI Manslaughter; Exclusive News Leads To DT’s Twitter War With Tammy’s Boyfriend; BIG E Suffers Recovery Setback
Tammy Sytch has been arrested and charged with Felony DUI Manslaughter (2nd Degree), driving with a suspended/revoked license, and seven misdemeanors including multiple license/vehicle infractions (as a habitual offender), DUI w/Property Damage and more. She faces up to 30 years in prison from the Florida charges alone. Factor in her issues with other states, and it gets even worse. On Sat 5/7/22, Sytch posted $227,500 BOND and was released from Indian Lake Jail. DT revealed exclusive details no-one has reported including: The origins of the vehicle Tammy operated in the fatal car crash. Why she was not arrested at the accident site despite driving without a valid license. Details involving the civil lawsuit filed against both Sytch and her boyfriend (James Pente). What is ‘vicarious liability’ and much more during this episode of The Don Tony Show, hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Other Topics Discussed:
- Don Tony gets into a twitter war with Tammy Sytch’s boyfriend
- Continued prayers for Big E, who suffered a medical setback
- Freddie Prinze Jr reveals details behind his upcoming new pro wrestling promotion
- Article: Ten (10) Signs That You’re a Bad Wrestling Fan
- WWE announces huge 30 event Summer Tour (dates/locations provided)
- WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage 5/6/22 results
- Brackets for Women’s Owen Hart Memorial revealed including a ‘JOKER’
- DT reveals his pick for Women’s ‘Joker’ and who wins the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament
- Impact Wrestling draws a disappointing turnout for Under Siege PPV feat The Briscoes & more
- Mia Yim and Sami Calahan make their Impact Wrestling return
- Thump! Junkyard Dog Foco Bobblehead Preview (pics included)
- Personal message from DT to Tammy Sytch & her boyfriend, James Pente (at end of the show)
- Live chat & SuperChat questions answered throughout the show
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 05/07/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/07/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/07/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 05/07/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE):
- Your PPV recap and review of ‘WrestleMania Backlash’ will air LIVE Sunday immediately following the event
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday May 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Beyond The Matt Podcast
- Brandon Foley
- Aaron Kloss
- Adam Fried
- Adam Garcia
- AJK
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Foley
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island Landry
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Edgar DeHostos
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jaime Vaquera
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Lynn
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Narc Israel
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Harvey
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Omar Sumpter
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gonez
- RazorbackRobb
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Sam Boone
- Sam From Detroit
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- Veteran Theory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- BEYOND THE MATT PODCAST Live and Interactive WWE Post-Shows after every live televised event. Call in to Matt’s live show and be part of the discussion!
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)